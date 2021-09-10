Advil teams up with Canadian performers to launch #AfterMyShot Sessions Français
Sep 10, 2021, 06:15 ET
New campaign celebrates getting back on stage again after the COVID-19 vaccine
MISSISSAUGA, ON, Sept. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - #AfterMyShot Sessions spotlights the reunion between performers and their fans after receiving their COVID-19 vaccination. Featuring five well-known performers who are eager to get back on stage and perform new live musical performances, comedy routines, and drag shows, the campaign celebrates what performers are looking forward to most about getting back in front of a live audience, and gives fans a taste of what is to come after their shot.
After a year and a half of restrictions and social distancing, performers and their fans, like all Canadians, have felt the headache of being in lockdown and living with uncertainty. Now, COVID-19 vaccines are giving Canadians and performing artists a reason to celebrate – and a reason to safely put on the show of a lifetime. #AfterMyShot Sessions captures this excitement through exclusive material and interviews with musicians including The Strumbellas, Donovan Woods and TÖME, drag queen Miss Moço and comedian Richardson Zéphir. The artists reflect on life away from the stage, their personal COVID-19 vaccine experience, and open up about how they plan to embrace what the future holds.
"After such an uncertain year with limited opportunities to host live concerts or events, we're thrilled to partner with these performers to help Canadians get the most out of life after getting their shot," said Jeff Leeming, Senior Brand Manager, Advil, GSK Consumer Healthcare. "The #AfterMyShot campaign is all about 'the light at the end of the tunnel.' Personally, I really missed live concerts throughout COVID-19, and this campaign celebrates getting back to that. That's what Advil is all about – helping Canadians keep going, moving, doing, especially as we emerge from the pandemic with new possibilities ahead."
For more than three decades, Canadians have trusted Advil for fast and effective pain relief in order to keep living life on the offense. Every day is full of opportunities, so preparing to manage common post-COVID-19 vaccine side effects like fever, headache and pain at the injection sitei,ii can help Canadians feel relief so they don't miss a thing – and so they can start to look forward to life after their shot.
"After a year of cancelled tours, we are beyond excited to be partnering with Advil to celebrate the creative community," said Simon Ward, The Strumbellas. "For us, getting the shot felt like the first real step towards getting back on stage."
To learn more about #AfterMyShot Sessions visit aftermyshot.ca. Information on the safety profile of ibuprofen/Advil can be reviewed at www.advil.ca/coronavirus. Please speak directly with your doctor, pharmacist, or healthcare provider if you have questions about your individual treatment needs.
About GSK
GSK is a science-led global healthcare company with a special purpose: to help people do more, feel better, live longer. For further information, please visit www.ca.gsk.com.
|
____________________________________
|
i Possible Side Effects After Getting a COVID-19 Vaccine. Common side effects. Retrieved from https://www.canada.ca/en/public-health/services/diseases/coronavirus-disease-covid-19/vaccines/safety-side-effects.html on July 12, 2021
|
ii Possible Side Effects After Getting a COVID-19 Vaccine. Helpful Tips to Relieve Side Effects. Retrieved from cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/expect/after.html on July 12, 2021
SOURCE GSK Consumer Healthcare
For further information: please contact Corporate Communications at 905-819-3363
Share this article