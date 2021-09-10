"After such an uncertain year with limited opportunities to host live concerts or events, we're thrilled to partner with these performers to help Canadians get the most out of life after getting their shot," said Jeff Leeming, Senior Brand Manager, Advil, GSK Consumer Healthcare. "The #AfterMyShot campaign is all about 'the light at the end of the tunnel.' Personally, I really missed live concerts throughout COVID-19, and this campaign celebrates getting back to that. That's what Advil is all about – helping Canadians keep going, moving, doing, especially as we emerge from the pandemic with new possibilities ahead."

For more than three decades, Canadians have trusted Advil for fast and effective pain relief in order to keep living life on the offense. Every day is full of opportunities, so preparing to manage common post-COVID-19 vaccine side effects like fever, headache and pain at the injection sitei,ii can help Canadians feel relief so they don't miss a thing – and so they can start to look forward to life after their shot.

"After a year of cancelled tours, we are beyond excited to be partnering with Advil to celebrate the creative community," said Simon Ward, The Strumbellas. "For us, getting the shot felt like the first real step towards getting back on stage."

To learn more about #AfterMyShot Sessions visit aftermyshot.ca. Information on the safety profile of ibuprofen/Advil can be reviewed at www.advil.ca/coronavirus. Please speak directly with your doctor, pharmacist, or healthcare provider if you have questions about your individual treatment needs.

About GSK

GSK is a science-led global healthcare company with a special purpose: to help people do more, feel better, live longer. For further information, please visit www.ca.gsk.com.

____________________________________

i Possible Side Effects After Getting a COVID-19 Vaccine. Common side effects. Retrieved from https://www.canada.ca/en/public-health/services/diseases/coronavirus-disease-covid-19/vaccines/safety-side-effects.html on July 12, 2021

ii Possible Side Effects After Getting a COVID-19 Vaccine. Helpful Tips to Relieve Side Effects. Retrieved from cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/expect/after.html on July 12, 2021

SOURCE GSK Consumer Healthcare

For further information: please contact Corporate Communications at 905-819-3363