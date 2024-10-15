"Advil is excited to bring this campaign to Canadians as we continue to help them tackle their pain" said Amrita Maharajh, Senior Brand Manager, Advil.

The campaign will officially kick off on Oct 13th and will continue through this NFL season leading up to Super Bowl LIX. Canadians will experience this through a full 360 media plan inclusive of TV, Digital, Social, OOH, Retail and PR.

"We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Advil, to support our 14.5 million passionate NFL fans in Canada" said Gavin Kemp, General Manager of NFL Canada. "What better way to bring this to life than by featuring one of Canada's own, Chase Brown.

Advil Liqui-Gels act fast to relieve headaches, muscle & joint pain, fever, menstrual pain, migraines, and migraine symptoms like nausea and sensitivity to light and sound. Advil tackles your tough pain fast so you can reclaim life's possibilities. Liqui-Gels are available in Canada* in regular strength 200 mg and extra-strength 400mg.

*In Quebec, extra-strength 400 mg Advil Liqui-Gels are available behind-the-counter.

To learn more about Advil Liqui-Gels, visit Advil.ca/advil-liqui-gels

Liqui-Gels® is a trademark or registered trademark of Catalent Pharma Solutions.

About Haleon

Haleon (LSE / NYSE: HLN) is a global leader in consumer health, with a purpose to deliver better everyday health with humanity. Haleon's product portfolio spans five major categories - Oral Health, Pain Relief, Respiratory Health, Digestive Health and Other, and Vitamins, Minerals and Supplements (VMS). Its long-standing brands - such as Advil, Sensodyne, Voltaren, NeoCitran, Polident, and Centrum - are built on trusted science, innovation, and deep human understanding.

Media Contact: Shania Simon, Edelman, [email protected]