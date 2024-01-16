Advil presents an in-game solution to fight gaming headaches

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Jan. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Advil is helping Canadians who love to game, play at their best with Advil Head Settings – a series of genre-based guidelines that empower gamers of all levels to fine-tune their in-game PC settings, effectively reducing the onscreen stimulation that can lead to headaches. Designed for gaming genres with the most on-screen action and stimuli, Advil Head Settings cover First-Person Perspective, Action RPGs, Third Person Perspective, MOBAs (Multiplayer Online Battle Arena), Role-Playing Games, Sports, and Racing.

The Making Of: Advil Head Settings

Partnering with Dr. Séamas Weech, a cognitive scientist and professional gamer @mtashed (Michael Tash), Advil Head Settings was developed to educate and help the gaming community to play the games they want to play at peak performance. Using the response data from a qualitative study and findings from neuroscience literature conducted by Dr. Séamas Weech, Advil Head Settings showcase the customized settings combinations that directly target visual triggers for headaches, with a noticeable reduction in triggers that can impact headaches.

"For over a decade I've been exploring the intricate interactions between the brain and body in complex sensory contexts and the advancement of on-screen action and stimulus in video games is mind-blowing." said Dr. Séamas Weech, PhD. "Advil Head Settings offers the gaming community the opportunity to customize their visual experience, with a reduction in the stimuli that can lead to headaches."

"As a leading pain relief brand, we recognize that gaming headaches can be the invisible enemy." said Amrita Maharajh, Senior Brand Manager, Advil Canada. "The introduction of Advil Head Settings underscores our commitment to enhancing the gaming experience for players of all levels. Taking care of your well-being while gaming is just as crucial as mastering your skills. With Advil Head Settings, we're not just helping to reduce gaming headache triggers; we're empowering gamers to customize their performance, comfortably."

Visit https://www.advil.ca/head-settings to access Advil Head Settings and get playing the games you want to play at your best.

About Haleon

Haleon (LSE: HLN) is a global leader in consumer health, with brands trusted by millions of consumers globally. The group employs over 22,000 people across 170 markets, who are united by Haleon's purpose - to deliver better everyday health with humanity. Haleon's product portfolio spans five major categories - Oral Health, Pain Relief, Respiratory Health, Digestive Health and Other, and Vitamins, Minerals and Supplements (VMS). Its long-standing brands - such as Advil, Sensodyne, Voltaren, NeoCitran, Otrivin, Polident, and Centrum - are built on trusted science, innovation and deep human understanding.

SOURCE Advil Canada

For further information: please visit www.haleon.com; For media inquiries, please contact [email protected], or Shantelle Naomi Pereira, Senior Account Manager, Edelman, [email protected]