DUBLIN and LONDON, April 12, 2021 /CNW/ -- Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) and ADVANZ PHARMA Corp. Limited, a specialty pharmaceutical company with a strategic focus on complex medicines, are pleased to announce today that Endo International plc's subsidiary Endo Ventures Limited has entered into a definitive agreement with Correvio International Sàrl entity, a subsidiary of ADVANZ PHARMA, to commercialize and distribute on an exclusive basis Xydalba® (dalbavancin hydrochloride) in Canada.

Under the terms of the agreement, Endo Ventures Limited will be responsible for the distribution, sales, marketing, medical affairs, pricing and reimbursement activities in Canada. Endo Venture Limited's affiliate, Paladin Labs Inc., an operating company of Endo International plc, will perform those activities. ADVANZ PHARMA will be responsible for supplying the drug. Paladin Labs is targeting to launch the product in 2021. ADVANZ PHARMA will provide additional business updates as and when appropriate.

Xydalba® was approved by Health Canada in September 2018 for the treatment of Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections (ABSSSI) in adults caused by susceptible isolates of gram-positive microorganisms, including methicillin resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA).

Simon Tucker, Chief Commercial Officer for Established Products at ADVANZ PHARMA says: "ADVANZ PHARMA is extremely excited about this new partnership. Paladin brings a deep knowledge of the Canadian market and the anti-infective segment and we are confident this will be a successful partnership."

Livio Di Francesco, Vice President and General Manager of Paladin says: "This launch will not only provide broader choice but also wider access. We are delighted to partner with ADVANZ PHARMA to offer this important product to appropriate patients in Canada."

About Endo and Paladin Labs Inc.

Endo (NASDAQ: ENDP) is a specialty pharmaceutical company committed to helping everyone we serve live their best life through the delivery of quality, life-enhancing therapies. Our decades of proven success come from a global team of passionate employees collaborating to bring the best treatments forward. Together, we boldly transform insights into treatments benefiting those who need them, when they need them. Learn more at www.endo.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

Paladin Labs Inc., headquartered in Montreal, Canada, is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on acquiring or in-licensing innovative pharmaceutical products for the Canadian market. Paladin has a focused marketing and sales organization that has helped it evolve into one of Canada's leading specialty pharmaceutical companies. Paladin is an operating company of Endo International plc. For more information visit: www.endo.com or www.paladin-labs.com.

About ADVANZ PHARMA

ADVANZ PHARMA is a specialty pharmaceutical company with a strategic focus on complex medicines in Europe.

With deep expertise in Anti-Infectives, Endocrinology and Cardiovascular, ADVANZ PHARMA is a specialist partner in commercialising complex medicines to European hospitals.

ADVANZ PHARMA has an operational headquarter in London, an operations centre of excellence in Mumbai, commercial affiliates in North America, Europe, and Australia/NZ, and an established global network of commercial partners throughout the rest of the world. For more information, visit www.advanzpharma.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including the statements by Mr. Di Francesco and Mr. Tucker and other statements relating to the distribution, sales, marketing, medical affairs, pricing, reimbursement and launch of Xydalba®, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the relevant Canadian securities legislation. Statements including words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "plan," "will," "may," "look forward," "intend," "guidance," "future" or similar expressions are forward-looking statements. Because these statements reflect current views, expectations and beliefs concerning future events, these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and readers should not place undue reliance on them, or any other forward-looking statements or information in this news release. Investors should note that many factors, as more fully described in the documents led by Endo International plc with securities regulators in the United States and Canada including under the caption "Risk Factors" in Endo's Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and with securities regulators in Canada on System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval

("SEDAR") and as otherwise enumerated herein or therein, could affect Endo's future financial results and could cause Endo's actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release are qualified by these risk factors which, individually or in the aggregate, could cause Endo's actual results to differ materially from expected and historical results. Endo assumes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities law.

SOURCE Endo International plc

For further information: Media: Heather Zoumas-Lubeski, (484) 216-6829, [email protected] OR Investors: Pravesh Khandelwal, (845) 364-4833, [email protected], http://www.endo.com

