Advantage Announces Formation of Special Committee

(TSX: AAV)

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Advantage Energy Ltd. ("Advantage" or the "Corporation") announces that on February 13, 2025, Advantage formed a special committee of independent directors (the "Special Committee") to review strategic opportunities that are in the best interests of Advantage and its shareholders and that may become available to the Corporation in 2025. The Special Committee is comprised of Messrs. Norman MacDonald (Chair), John Festival and David Smith. Advantage is cognizant of the fact that its industry is currently experiencing some headwinds, but in forming the Special Committee, it intends to position itself to take advantage of strategic opportunities that may arise during the course of 2025 as political uncertainty abates and industry conditions improve.

