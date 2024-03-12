Advantage Announces Changes to its Board of Directors

(TSX: AAV)

CALGARY, AB, March 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Advantage Energy Ltd. ("Advantage" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the appointment of John Festival to its Board of Directors (the "Board"), effective March 12, 2024. Mr. Festival has over 35 years of experience in the energy industry and has held multiple senior executive positions, including President & CEO of BlackRock Ventures Inc. from 1999 to 2006 and President & CEO of BlackPearl Resources Inc. from 2009 to 2019. Mr. Festival is currently the President & CEO of Broadview Energy Ltd., a private oil and gas company focused on heavy oil development, and he serves on the boards of Athabasca Oil Corporation, Cardinal Energy Ltd., and i3 Energy PLC.

Advantage is also announcing the retirement of Paul G. Haggis from its Board of Directors. Mr. Haggis joined the Board in 2008 and helped guide Advantage through periods of major transition, including its conversion from an income trust to a corporation in 2009 and its tactical shift to become a pure-play Montney producer in 2014. His extensive strategic knowledge and financial experience has been invaluable as Advantage has grown to become an industry-leading producer of clean, reliable, and sustainable energy for Canadians. Advantage wishes to thank Mr. Haggis for his leadership and the outstanding contributions he has made during his tenure.

