Advantage Announces Board Appointment

(TSX: AAV)

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 3, 2024 /CNW/ - Advantage Energy Ltd. ("Advantage" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the appointment of David G. Smith to the Board of Directors effective September 1, 2024. Mr. Smith has 40 years of experience in the western Canadian oil and gas industry including an extensive career at Keyera Corp. ("Keyera") where he played a key role in leading the development and growth of Keyera over twenty years to become one of the largest mid-stream operators in Canada. He served as President and CEO of Keyera from 2015 to 2020 and prior thereto was President & Chief Operating Officer, Executive Vice-President-Liquids Business Unit, and Executive Vice-President & CFO. Prior to joining Keyera, Mr. Smith held progressively more senior finance roles at Gulf Canada Resources Limited and Imperial Oil.

Mr. Smith is currently a director of Wajax Corporation, Advisory Board Chair of BluMaple Capital Partners, Board Chair of Arts Commons and a director of United Way of Calgary. He previously served as a director of Crew Energy Inc. until retiring in 2021.

