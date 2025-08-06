Advantage Announces Second Quarter 2025 Financial and Operating Results

(TSX: AAV)

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Advantage Energy Ltd. ("Advantage" or the "Corporation") is pleased to report 2025 second quarter financial and operating results.

2025 Second Quarter Financial Highlights

Cash provided by operating activities of $80.1 million .

. Adjusted funds flow ("AFF") (a) of $88.9 million or $0.53 per share for Advantage (b) .

of or per share for Advantage . Cash used in investing activities of $95.2 million .

. Net capital expenditures (a) were $48.8 million for Advantage (b) .

were for Advantage . Net debt(a) of $569.9 million for Advantage(b), a reduction of $33.4 million during the quarter.

2025 Second Quarter Operating Highlights

Average production was 78,108 boe/d (397.4 mmcf/d natural gas, 11,879 bbls/d liquids), an increase of 18% versus the second quarter of 2024. Advantage optimized production during the first half of 2025 by overproducing while prices were strong during Q1 and restricting production in Q2 while the NGTL system suffered from poor reliability and low pricing.

Liquids production was 11,879 bbls/d (7,627 bbls/d crude oil, 848 bbls/d condensate, and 3,404 bbls/d NGLs), an increase of 66% over the second quarter of 2024, despite third-party facility delays and outages.

Operating costs in the second quarter were $4.90 /boe (a) , continuing to beat our expectations due to the ongoing, successful integration of assets acquired in June 2024 .

/boe , continuing to beat our expectations due to the ongoing, successful integration of assets acquired in . Our Montney drilling program was quiet during Q2 with the expectation that AECO prices would be low. Three gas wells were brought on-stream at Glacier/ Valhalla and three oil wells were brought on-stream at Wembley , with rates on all wells exceeding type curves.

drilling program was quiet during Q2 with the expectation that AECO prices would be low. Three gas wells were brought on-stream at Glacier/ and three oil wells were brought on-stream at , with rates on all wells exceeding type curves. Our Charlie Lake drilling program has continued to exceed historical type curves by material margins.

(a) Specified financial measure which is not a standardized measure under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and may not be comparable to similar specified financial measures used by other entities. Please see "Specified Financial Measures" for the composition of such specified financial measure, an explanation of how such specified financial measure provides useful information to a reader and the purposes for which Management of Advantage uses the specified financial measure, and where required, a reconciliation of the specified financial measure to the most directly comparable IFRS measure. (b) "Advantage" refers to Advantage Energy Ltd. only and excludes its subsidiary Entropy Inc.

Marketing Update

Advantage has hedged 44% of its forecasted natural gas production for the balance of 2025, as well as 26% in 2026 and 7% in 2027. Advantage has also hedged 41% of its forecasted crude oil and condensate production for the balance of 2025, as well as 11% in the first half of 2026.

Market diversification efforts continue to advance, with an additional 25,000 mmbtu/d of physical transportation service to Dawn added for a five-year term beginning April 1, 2027.

Looking Forward

Advantage's corporate strategy remains focused on maximizing AFF per share without compromising our balance sheet.

Advantage's 2025 production guidance remains unchanged, supported by strong operational execution despite selectively shutting in up to 130 mmcf/d during times of very low AECO prices. Several third-party facility delays were successfully mitigated during the first half of this year. We continue to anticipate achieving our net debt target of $450 million around the end of this year due to a combination of strong free cash flow ("FCF")(a) generation and small non-core dispositions. As we approach our net debt target, we intend to establish a new, conservative debt target range and return to aggressive share buybacks.

The second quarter of 2025 marks one full year since our June 2024 asset acquisition, and results have significantly exceeded our expectations. Our Charlie Lake drilling program continues to outperform our acquisition type curve with particularly strong oil and liquids rates. Combined with operating cost reductions of greater than 25% on the assets, we've achieved a 50% increase in our operating netback. Most significantly, AFF per share over the first 12 months was 38% higher than we would have realized on a stand-alone basis.

Thanks to durable cost improvements, acquisition synergies and exceptional operational performance, we are reducing our full-year 2025 guidance for operating costs to $4.95 to $5.30 per boe (from $5.20 to $5.90 per boe).

Western Canadian natural gas market fundamentals are encouraging, with oversupplied conditions easing as LNG Canada export capacity ramps up. This rebalancing increases the likelihood that AECO prices will exceed levels currently implied by the futures market. However, even at current strip pricing Advantage expects to generate more than $500 million of FCF(a) over our three-year plan ending in 2027, while continuing to grow production 5% to 10% annually.

Poor NGTL system reliability is likely to continue through the balance of Q3 and maintain pressure on AECO cash prices. Consistent with our strategic priority of maximizing cumulative FCF(a), Advantage is likely to continue curtailing dry natural gas production if cash prices are exceptionally weak, prioritizing value over volumes. Only 12% of Advantage's unhedged natural gas volumes are exposed to AECO cash prices for the remainder of this summer.

Advantage is strongly positioned to benefit from the Canadian political outlook by virtue of our low carbon natural gas and ownership of Entropy Inc. Our strategy remains centered on disciplined capital allocation, high-return investments, and measured, sustainable AFF per share growth. This strategy presents shareholders with a rare and transformative opportunity for long-term value creation.

Advantage wishes to thank our employees, board of directors (the "Board") and shareholders for their ongoing support.

Strategic Opportunities Review

On February 28, 2025, Advantage announced the formation of a Special Committee of Independent Directors (the "Special Committee") to review strategic opportunities that are in the best interests of Advantage and its shareholders. The Special Committee engaged Peters & Co. Limited and Scotia Capital Inc. as financial advisors in connection with the strategic opportunities review. Advantage does not intend to provide updates regarding the strategic opportunities review until such time as the Board determines that further disclosure is necessary or appropriate.

Conference call

Advantage's management team will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Corporation's second quarter 2025 financial and operating results on Thursday, August 7, 2025 at 8:00 am Mountain Time (10:00 am Eastern Time).

To participate by phone, please call 1-888-510-2154 (North American toll-free) or 1-437-900-0527 (International). A recording of the conference call will be available for replay by calling 1-888-660-6345 and entering the conference replay code 19418#. The replay will be available until August 14, 2025.

To join the conference call without operator assistance, you may enter your details and phone number at https://emportal.ink/40iFmAb to receive an instant automated call back. You may also stream the event via webcast at https://app.webinar.net/m03LRK495rZ.

Below are complete tables showing financial and operating highlights.

Financial Highlights Three months ended June 30 Six months ended June 30 ($000, except as otherwise indicated) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Consolidated Financial Statement Highlights







Natural gas and liquids sales 164,593 104,081 386,383 239,978 Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss)(4) 72,502 (12,084) 43,478 11,079 per basic share (2) 0.43 (0.07) 0.26 0.07 per diluted share(2) 0.41 (0.07) 0.26 0.07 Basic weighted average shares (000) 167,179 161,362 167,001 160,903 Diluted weighted average shares (000) 180,785 161,362 170,233 164,668 Cash provided by operating activities 80,084 47,090 203,033 114,464 Cash provided by financing activities 42,046 447,502 53,716 459,385 Cash used in investing activities (95,230) (494,331) (203,149) (573,758) Segmented Financial Highlights (1)







Advantage Energy Ltd.







Adjusted funds flow 88,892 44,031 210,019 111,062 per basic share (1)(2) 0.53 0.27 1.26 0.69 per diluted share (1)(3) 0.52 0.27 1.24 0.67 Net capital expenditures 48,840 485,198 143,011 561,374 Free cash flow – surplus (deficit) 40,052 4,308 63,008 (4,837) Bank indebtedness 440,957 488,008 440,957 488,008 Net debt 569,859 619,391 569,859 619,391 Entropy Inc.







Adjusted funds flow (3,645) (1,677) (6,130) (3,315) per basic share (1)(2) (0.02) (0.01) (0.04) (0.02) per diluted share (1)(3) (0.02) (0.01) (0.04) (0.02) Net capital expenditures 18,448 5,690 38,264 9,648 Free cash flow – surplus (deficit) (22,093) (7,367) (44,394) (12,963) Net debt 147,606 55,274 147,606 55,274

(1) Specified financial measures which are not standardized measures under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar specified financial measures used by other entities. Please see "Specified Financial Measures" for the composition of such specified financial measures, an explanation of how such specified financial measures provides useful information to a reader and the purposes for which Management of Advantage uses the specified financial measures, and/or where required, a reconciliation of the specified financial measures to the most directly comparable IFRS measures. (2) Based on basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding, as applicable. (3) Based on adjusted diluted weighted average shares outstanding. (4) Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Advantage Shareholders.

Operating Highlights(1) Three months ended June 30 Six months ended June 30

2025 2024 2025 2024 Operating







Production







Crude oil (bbls/d) 7,627 3,033 8,055 2,832 Condensate (bbls/d) 848 1,200 935 1,215 NGLs (bbls/d) 3,404 2,908 3,583 2,750 Total liquids (bbls/d) 11,879 7,141 12,573 6,797 Natural gas (Mcf/d) 397,379 355,563 410,118 356,487 Total production (boe/d) 78,108 66,401 80,925 66,211 Average realized prices (including realized derivatives)







Natural gas ($/Mcf) 2.70 1.82 3.00 2.34 Liquids ($/bbl) 79.96 84.58 83.41 82.49 Operating Netback ($/boe) (2)







Natural gas and liquids sales 23.16 17.22 26.38 19.91 Realized gains on derivatives 2.77 1.59 1.79 1.15 Processing and other income 0.09 0.32 0.11 0.31 Royalty expense (1.86) (1.16) (2.34) (1.34) Operating expense (4.90) (4.09) (4.82) (4.08) Transportation expense (4.03) (3.73) (4.04) (3.98) Operating netback 15.23 10.15 17.08 11.97

(1) Operating highlights are for Advantage's natural gas and liquids operations. (2) Specified financial measure which is not a standardized measure under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar specified financial measures used by other entities. Please see "Specified Financial Measures" for the composition of such specified financial measure, an explanation of how such specified financial measure provides useful information to a reader and the purposes for which Management of Advantage uses the specified financial measure, and/or where required, a reconciliation of the specified financial measure to the most directly comparable IFRS measure.

The Corporation's unaudited consolidated financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 together with the notes thereto, and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 have been filed on SEDAR+ and are available on the Corporation's website at https://www.advantageog.com/investors/financial-reports. Upon request, Advantage will provide a hard copy of any financial reports free of charge.

Forward-Looking Information Advisory

The information in this press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or our future intentions or performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "continue", "demonstrate", "expect", "may", "can", "will", "believe", "would" and similar expressions and include statements relating to, among other things, Advantage's position, strategy and development plans and the benefits to be derived therefrom; expectations that Advantage is on schedule to approach its net debt target in the fourth quarter of 2025; NGTL system reliability and the anticipated effects thereof, including pressure on AECO prices; that new third-party processing commitments will come online and the anticipated benefits thereof; Advantage's corporate strategy to focus on maximizing AFF per share growth without compromising its balance sheet; Advantage's expectation of achieving its net debt target due to a combination of strong free cash flow generation and small non-core dispositions, and the anticipated timing thereof; Advantage's expectation that as it approaches its net debt target, that it will establish a new net debt range and return to aggressive share buybacks; that our Charlie Lake drilling program continues to exceed historical type curves by material margins; Advantage's persistent cost improvements resulting from acquisition synergies and exceptional operational performance, and the anticipated reduction in operating costs therefrom; that Western Canadian natural gas market fundamentals are encouraging and the anticipated benefits in connection therewith, including the likelihood for AECO prices to exceed levels currently implied by the futures market; the anticipated amount of FCF that Advantage will generate and anticipated production growth over the next three years; that Advantage may choose to curtail dry natural gas production if cash prices are exceptionally weak, prioritizing value of volumes; expectations that Advantage is strongly positioned to benefit from the Canadian political outlook by virtue of its low carbon natural gas and ownership of Entropy Inc.; Advantage's strategy of disciplined capital allocation, high-return investments, and measured, sustainable AFF per share growth and the anticipated benefits to be derived therefrom, including that Advantage's strategy may present shareholders with a transformative opportunity for long-term value creation; Advantage's hedging program and the percentage of its natural gas, crude oil and condensate production that is hedged; and the anticipated timing of Advantage's conference call to discuss its second quarter 2025 financial and operating results. Advantage's actual decisions, activities, results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements and accordingly, no assurances can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur or, if any of them do, what benefits that Advantage will derive from them.

These statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond Advantage's control, including, but not limited to: changes in general economic, market, industry and business conditions; actions by governmental or regulatory authorities including increasing taxes and changes in investment or other regulations; the risk that (i) the U.S. tariffs that are currently in effect on goods exported from or imported into Canada continue in effect for an extended period of time, the tariffs that have been threatened are implemented, that tariffs that are currently suspended are reactivated, the rate or scope of tariffs are increased, or new tariffs are imposed, including on oil and natural gas, (ii) the U.S. and/or Canada imposes any other form of tax, restriction or prohibition on the import or export of products from one country to the other, including on oil and natural gas, and (iii) the tariffs imposed or threatened to be imposed by the U.S. on other countries and retaliatory tariffs imposed or threatened to be imposed by other countries on the U.S., will trigger a broader global trade war which could have a material adverse effect on the Canadian, U.S. and global economies, and by extension the Canadian oil and natural gas industry and the Corporation, including by decreasing demand for (and the price of) oil and natural gas, disrupting supply chains, increasing costs, causing volatility in global financial markets, and limiting access to financing; changes in tax laws, royalty regimes and incentive programs relating to the oil and gas industry; Advantage's success at acquisition, exploitation and development of reserves; unexpected drilling results; changes in commodity prices, currency exchange rates, net capital expenditures, reserves or reserves estimates and debt service requirements; the occurrence of unexpected events involved in the exploration for, and the operation and development of, oil and gas properties, including hazards such as fire, explosion, blowouts, cratering, and spills, each of which could result in substantial damage to wells, production and processing facilities, other property and the environment or in personal injury; changes or fluctuations in production levels; delays in anticipated timing of drilling and completion of wells; individual well productivity; competition from other producers; the lack of availability of qualified personnel or management; credit risk; changes in laws and regulations including the adoption of new environmental laws and regulations and changes in how they are interpreted and enforced; our ability to comply with current and future environmental or other laws; stock market volatility and market valuations; liabilities inherent in oil and natural gas operations; competition for, among other things, capital, acquisitions of reserves, undeveloped lands and skilled personnel; incorrect assessments of the value of acquisitions; geological, technical, drilling and processing problems and other difficulties in producing petroleum reserves; ability to obtain required approvals of regulatory authorities; the risk that the Corporation may not have access to sufficient capital from internal and external sources; the risk that the Corporation may not be able to grow its production as anticipated, or at all; the risk that the Corporation may not achieve its net debt target when anticipated, or at all; the risk that the Corporation may not achieve its strategy of maximizing its AFF per share growth without compromising its balance sheet; the risk that Advantage may generate less FCF over the next three years than anticipated; the risk that Advantage may not be able to successfully integrate its acquired assets as anticipated; the risk that Advantage may be negatively impacted by industry consolidation; the risk that Advantage is unable to identify any new strategic opportunities that are in the best interests of Advantage and its shareholders; the risk that the Corporation may not be able to continue to realize anticipated cost improvements from acquisition synergies and exceptional operational performance; the risk that Western Canadian natural gas market fundamentals are not as encouraging as anticipated, or the risk that the Corporation may not be able to realize the anticipated benefits therefrom; the risk that Advantage may not benefit from the Canadian political outlook to the extent anticipated, or at all; and the risk that the Corporation's financial and operating results may be less favorable than anticipated. Many of these risks and uncertainties and additional risk factors are described in the Corporation's Annual Information Form which is available at www.sedarplus.ca ("SEDAR+") and www.advantageog.com. Readers are also referred to risk factors described in other documents Advantage files with Canadian securities authorities.

With respect to forward-looking statements contained in this press release, Advantage has made assumptions regarding, but not limited to: conditions in general economic and financial markets; the duration and impact of tariffs that are currently in effect on goods exported from or imported into Canada, and that other than the tariffs that are currently in effect, neither the U.S. nor Canada (i) increases the rate or scope of such tariffs, reenacts tariffs that are currently suspended, or imposes new tariffs, on the import of goods from one country to the other, including on oil and natural gas, and/or (ii) imposes any other form of tax, restriction or prohibition on the import or export of products from one country to the other, including on oil and natural gas; effects of regulation by governmental agencies; current and future commodity prices and royalty regimes; the Corporation's current and future hedging program; future exchange rates; royalty rates; future operating costs; future transportation costs and availability of product transportation capacity; availability of skilled labor; availability of drilling and related equipment; timing and amount of net capital expenditures; the impact of increasing competition; the price of crude oil and natural gas; the number of new wells required to achieve the budget objectives; that the Corporation will have sufficient cash flow, debt or equity sources or other financial resources required to fund its capital and operating expenditures and requirements as needed; that the Corporation's conduct and results of operations will be consistent with its expectations; that the Corporation will have the ability to develop the Corporation's properties in the manner currently contemplated; current or, where applicable, proposed assumed industry conditions, laws and regulations will continue in effect or as anticipated; and the estimates of the Corporation's production and reserves volumes and the assumptions related thereto (including commodity prices and development costs) are accurate in all material respects. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing lists of factors are not exhaustive.

Management has included the above summary of assumptions and risks related to forward-looking information above and in its continuous disclosure filings on SEDAR+ in order to provide shareholders with a more complete perspective on Advantage's future operations and such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Advantage's actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits that Advantage will derive there from. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing lists of factors are not exhaustive. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and Advantage disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

The future acquisition by the Corporation of the Corporation's shares pursuant to a share buyback program, if any, and the level thereof is uncertain. Any decision to implement a share buyback program or acquire shares of the Corporation will be subject to the discretion of the board of directors of the Corporation and may depend on a variety of factors, including, without limitation, the Corporation's business performance, financial condition, financial requirements, growth plans, expected capital requirements and other conditions existing at such future time including, without limitation, contractual restrictions, satisfaction of the solvency tests imposed on the Corporation under applicable corporate law and receipt of regulatory approvals. There can be no assurance that the Corporation will buyback any shares of the Corporation in the future.

This press release contains information that may be considered a financial outlook under applicable securities laws about the Corporation's potential financial position, including, but not limited to, expectations that Advantage is on schedule to approach its net debt target in the fourth quarter of 2025; and the anticipated amount of FCF that Advantage will generate over the next three years, all of which are subject to numerous assumptions, risk factors, limitations and qualifications, including those set forth in the above paragraphs. The actual results of operations of the Corporation and the resulting financial results will vary from the amounts set forth in this press release and such variations may be material. This information has been provided for illustration only and with respect to future periods are based on budgets and forecasts that are speculative and are subject to a variety of contingencies and may not be appropriate for other purposes. Accordingly, these estimates are not to be relied upon as indicative of future results. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Corporation undertakes no obligation to update such financial outlook. The financial outlook contained in this press release was made as of the date of this press release and was provided for the purpose of providing further information about the Corporation's potential future business operations. Readers are cautioned that the financial outlook contained in this press release is not conclusive and is subject to change.

Oil and Gas Information

Barrels of oil equivalent (boe) and thousand cubic feet of natural gas equivalent (mcfe) may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. Boe and mcfe conversion ratios have been calculated using a conversion rate of six thousand cubic feet of natural gas equivalent to one barrel of oil. A boe and mcfe conversion ratio of 6 mcf: 1 bbl is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. Given that the value ratio based on the current price of crude oil as compared to natural gas is significantly different from the energy equivalency of 6:1, utilizing a conversion on a 6:1 basis may be misleading as an indication of value.

This press release contains several oil and gas metrics, including operating netback. Operating netback is described below under "Specified Financial Measures". Such oil and gas metrics have been prepared by management and do not have standardized meanings or standard methods of calculation and therefore such measures may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies and should not be used to make comparisons. Such metrics have been included herein to provide readers with additional measures to evaluate the Corporation's performance; however, such measures are not reliable indicators of the future performance of the Corporation and future performance may not compare to the performance in previous periods and therefore such metrics should not be unduly relied upon. Management uses these oil and gas metrics for its own performance measurements and to provide shareholders with measures to compare the Corporation's operations over time. Readers are cautioned that the information provided by these metrics, or that can be derived from the metrics presented in this press release, should not be relied upon for investment or other purposes.

References in this press release to "Low carbon" refers to emissions intensity lower than traditional fossil fuel-based power generation sources, such as coal, oil or natural gas, on a relative basis.

Specified Financial Measures

Throughout this press release and in other documents disclosed by the Corporation, Advantage discloses certain measures to analyze financial performance, financial position, and cash flow. These non-GAAP and other financial measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other entities. The non-GAAP and other financial measures should not be considered to be more meaningful than GAAP measures which are determined in accordance with IFRS, such as net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss), cash provided by operating activities, and cash used in investing activities, as indicators of Advantage's performance.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted Funds Flow

The Corporation considers adjusted funds flow to be a useful measure of Advantage's ability to generate cash from the production of natural gas and liquids, which may be used to settle outstanding debt and obligations, support future capital expenditures plans, or return capital to shareholders. Changes in non-cash working capital are excluded from adjusted funds flow as they may vary significantly between periods and are not considered to be indicative of the Corporation's operating performance as they are a function of the timeliness of collecting receivables and paying payables. Expenditures on decommissioning liabilities are excluded from the calculation as the amount and timing of these expenditures are unrelated to current production and are partially discretionary due to the nature of our low liability. A reconciliation of the most directly comparable financial measure has been provided below:



Three months ended June 30

2025 2024 ($000) Advantage Entropy Total Advantage Entropy Total Cash provided by (used in) operating activities 82,501 (2,417) 80,084 47,958 (868) 47,090 Expenditures on decommissioning liability 1,170 - 1,170 42 - 42 Changes in non-cash working capital 5,221 (1,228) 3,993 (3,969) (809) (4,778) Adjusted funds flow 88,892 (3,645) 85,247 44,031 (1,677) 42,354





















Six months ended June 30

2025 2024 ($000) Advantage Entropy Total Advantage Entropy Total Cash provided by (used in) operating activities 206,416 (3,383) 203,033 117,242 (2,778) 114,464 Expenditures on decommissioning liability 2,563 - 2,563 109 - 109 Changes in non-cash working capital 1,040 (2,747) (1,707) (6,289) (537) (6,826) Adjusted funds flow 210,019 (6,130) 203,889 111,062 (3,315) 107,747



















Specified Financial Measures (continued)

Non-GAAP Financial Measures (continued)

Net Capital Expenditures

Net capital expenditures include total capital expenditures related to property, plant and equipment, exploration and evaluation assets and intangible assets. Management considers this measure reflective of actual capital activity for the period as it excludes changes in working capital related to other periods and excludes cash receipts on government grants. A reconciliation of the most directly comparable financial measure has been provided below:



Three months ended June 30

2025 2024 ($000) Advantage Entropy Total Advantage Entropy Total Cash used in investing activities 76,032 19,198 95,230 487,654 6,677 494,331 Changes in non-cash working capital (27,192) (750) (27,942) (2,456) (987) (3,443) Net capital expenditures 48,840 18,448 67,288 485,198 5,690 490,888





















Six months ended June 30

2025 2024 ($000) Advantage Entropy Total Advantage Entropy Total Cash used in investing activities 163,931 39,218 203,149 563,135 10,623 573,758 Changes in non-cash working capital (20,920) (954) (21,874) (1,761) (975) (2,736) Net capital expenditures 143,011 38,264 181,275 561,374 9,648 571,022



















Specified Financial Measures (continued)

Non-GAAP Financial Measures (continued)

Free Cash Flow

The Corporation computes free cash flow as adjusted funds flow less net capital expenditures excluding the impact of asset acquisitions and dispositions. The Corporation uses free cash flow as an indicator of the efficiency and liquidity of the Corporation's business by measuring its cash available after net capital expenditures, excluding acquisitions and dispositions, to settle outstanding debt and obligations and potentially return capital to shareholders by paying dividends or buying back common shares. The Corporation excludes the impact of acquisitions and dispositions as they are not representative of the free cash flow used in the Corporation's natural gas and liquids and carbon capture operations and are financed by means other than adjusted funds flow. A reconciliation of the most directly comparable financial measure has been provided below:



Three months ended June 30

2025 2024 ($000) Advantage Entropy Total Advantage Entropy Total Cash provided by (used in) operating activities 82,501 (2,417) 80,084 47,958 (868) 47,090 Cash used in investing activities (76,032) (19,198) (95,230) (487,654) (6,677) (494,331) Changes in non-cash working capital 32,413 (478) 31,935 (1,513) 178 (1,335) Expenditures on decommissioning liability 1,170 - 1,170 42 - 42 Acquisitions - - - 445,475 - 445,475 Free cash flow - surplus (deficit) 40,052 (22,093) 17,959 4,308 (7,367) (3,059)





















Six months ended June 30

2025 2024 ($000) Advantage Entropy Total Advantage Entropy Total Cash provided by (used in) operating activities 206,416 (3,383) 203,033 117,242 (2,778) 114,464 Cash used in investing activities (163,931) (39,218) (203,149) (563,135) (10,623) (573,758) Changes in non-cash working capital 21,960 (1,793) 20,167 (4,528) 438 (4,090) Expenditures on decommissioning liability 2,563 - 2,563 109 - 109 Acquisitions - - - 445,475 - 445,475 Dispositions (4,000) - (4,000) - - - Free cash flow - surplus (deficit) 63,008 (44,394) 18,614 (4,837) (12,963) (17,800)

















Specified Financial Measures (continued)

Non-GAAP Financial Measures (continued)

Operating Income

Operating income for Advantage's natural gas and liquids operations is comprised of natural gas and liquids sales, realized gains on derivatives, processing and other income, net of expenses from field operations including royalty expense, operating expense and transportation expense. Operating income provides Management and users with a measure to compare the profitability of Advantage's field operations between companies, development areas and specific wells. The composition of operating income is as follows:



Three months ended June 30 Six months ended June 30 ($000) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Natural gas and liquids sales 164,593 104,081 386,383 239,978 Realized gains on derivatives 19,681 9,636 26,206 13,842 Processing and other income 615 1,942 1,593 3,751 Royalty expense (13,256) (7,015) (34,335) (16,150) Operating expense (34,806) (24,717) (70,664) (49,214) Transportation expense (28,653) (22,534) (59,226) (47,931) Operating income 108,174 61,393 249,957 144,276

Specified Financial Measures (continued)

Non-GAAP Ratios

Adjusted Funds Flow per Share & Adjusted Funds Flow per Diluted Share

Adjusted funds flow per share is calculated by dividing adjusted funds flow, by segment, by the basic weighted average shares outstanding and the adjusted diluted weighted average shares outstanding. The Corporation adjusted diluted weighted average shares to be calculated based on adjusted funds flow and to include only dilutive instruments that Management considers likely to be dilutive as at the balance sheet date, based on the current economic situation. Performance Share Units are included in adjusted diluted shares as they are expected to be settled in Common Shares. Convertible debentures are excluded until such time that the share price of the Corporation is greater than the conversion price as it avoids overstating dilution in periods where instruments are out-of-the-money and not economically viable to convert. Management believes that adjusted funds flow per share and per diluted share provides investors an indicator of funds generated from the business that could be allocated to each shareholder's equity position.

Effective June 30, 2025, the Corporation revised its methodology for calculating adjusted funds flow per diluted share to use adjusted diluted weighted average shares outstanding, to include only instruments likely to be economically dilutive, as Management believes this approach provides a more accurate measure of adjusted funds flow per diluted share by better reflecting the economic reality of our capital structure. Comparative figures have been restated accordingly.



Three months ended June 30 Six months ended June 30 ($000, except as otherwise indicated) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Weighted average shares outstanding (000) 167,179 161,362 167,001 160,903 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding (000) 180,785 161,362 170,233 164,668 Common shares impact - Convertible debentures (000) (9,859) - - - Common shares impact - Performance Share Units (000) - 3,765 - - Adjusted diluted weighted average shares outstanding (000) 170,926 165,127 170,233 164,668









Advantage adjusted funds flow 88,892 44,031 210,019 111,062 Entropy adjusted funds flow (3,645) (1,677) (6,130) (3,315) Advantage







Adjusted funds flow per share ($/share) 0.53 0.27 1.26 0.69 Adjusted funds flow per diluted share ($/share) 0.52 0.27 1.24 0.67 Entropy







Adjusted funds flow per share ($/share) (0.02) (0.01) (0.04) (0.02) Adjusted funds flow per diluted share ($/share) (0.02) (0.01) (0.04) (0.02)

Adjusted Funds Flow per BOE

Adjusted funds flow per boe is derived by dividing adjusted funds flow attributable to Advantage by the total production in boe for the reporting period. Adjusted funds flow per boe is a useful ratio that allows users to compare the Corporation's adjusted funds flow against other competitor corporations with different rates of production.



Three months ended June 30 Six months ended June 30 ($000, except as otherwise indicated) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Adjusted funds flow 88,892 44,031 210,019 111,062









Total production (boe/d) 78,108 66,401 80,925 66,211 Days in period 91 91 181 182 Total production (boe) 7,107,828 6,042,491 14,647,425 12,050,402 Adjusted funds flow per BOE ($/boe) 12.51 7.29 14.34 9.22

Specified Financial Measures (continued)

Non-GAAP Ratios (continued)

Operating netback

Operating netback is derived by dividing operating income by the total production in boe for the reporting period. Operating netback provides Management and users with a measure to compare the profitability of field operations between companies, development areas and specific wells against other competitor corporations with different rates of production.



Three months ended June 30 Six months ended June 30 ($000, except as otherwise indicated) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Operating income 108,174 61,393 249,957 144,276









Total production (boe/d) 78,108 66,401 80,925 66,211 Days in period 91 91 181 182 Total production (boe) 7,107,828 6,042,491 14,647,425 12,050,402 Operating netback ($/boe) 15.23 10.15 17.08 11.97

Capital Management Measures

Working capital

Working capital is a capital management financial measure that provides Management and users with a measure of the Corporation's short-term operating liquidity. By excluding short term derivatives and the current portion of provisions and other liabilities, Management and users can determine if the Corporation's energy operations are sufficient to cover the short-term operating requirements. Working capital is not a standardized measure and therefore may not be comparable with the calculation of similar measures by other entities.

A summary of working capital as at June 30, 2025, December 31, 2024 and June 30, 2024 is as follows:

($000)

June 30 2025 December 31 2024 June 30 2024 Cash and cash equivalents

73,746 20,146 19,352 Trade and other receivables

76,756 83,188 41,220 Prepaid expenses and deposits

9,750 10,000 12,044 Trade and other accrued liabilities

(91,336) (116,609) (62,700) Working capital surplus (deficit)

68,916 (3,275) 9,916

Specified Financial Measures (continued)

Capital Management Measures (continued)

Net Debt

Net debt is a capital management financial measure that provides Management and users with a measure to assess the Corporation's liquidity. Net debt is not a standardized measure and therefore may not be comparable with the calculation of similar measures by other entities.

A summary of the reconciliation of net debt as at June 30, 2025, December 31, 2024 and June 30, 2024 is as follows:

($000)

June 30 2025 December 31 2024 June 30 2024 Bank indebtedness

440,957 470,424 488,008 Convertible debentures

143,750 143,750 143,750 Working capital (surplus) deficit

(14,848) 11,377 (12,367) Net debt attributable to Advantage

569,859 625,551 619,391









Unsecured debentures

201,674 101,000 52,823 Working capital (surplus) deficit

(54,068) (8,102) 2,451 Net debt attributable to Entropy

147,606 92,898 55,274









Net debt

717,465 718,449 674,665

Supplementary financial measures

"Average realized prices (including realized derivatives) natural gas" is comprised of natural gas sales, as determined in accordance with IFRS, divided by the Corporation's natural gas production.

"Average realized prices (including realized derivatives) liquids" is comprised of crude oil, condensate and NGL's sales, as determined in accordance with IFRS, divided by the Corporation's crude oil, condensate and NGL's production.

"Natural gas and liquids sales per boe" is comprised of natural gas sales and liquids sales, as determined in accordance with IFRS, divided by the Corporation's total natural gas and liquids production.

"Operating expense per boe" is comprised of operating expense, as determined in accordance with IFRS, divided by the Corporation's total production.

"Processing and other income per boe" is comprised of processing and other income, as determined in accordance with IFRS, divided by the Corporation's total production.

"Realized gains on derivatives per boe" is comprised of realized gains on derivatives, as determined in accordance with IFRS, divided by the Corporation's total production.

"Royalty expense per boe" is comprised of royalty expense, as determined in accordance with IFRS, divided by the Corporation's total production.

"Transportation expense per boe" is comprised of transportation expense, as determined in accordance with IFRS, divided by the Corporation's total production.

The following abbreviations used in this press release have the meanings set forth below:

bbl one barrel bbls barrels bbls/d barrels per day boe barrels of oil equivalent, on the basis of one barrel of oil or NGLs for six thousand cubic feet of natural gas boe/d barrels of oil equivalent per day mbbl thousand barrels mboe thousand barrels of oil equivalent mcf thousand cubic feet mcf/d thousand cubic feet per day mcfe thousand cubic feet equivalent on the basis of six thousand cubic feet of natural gas for one barrel of oil or NGLs mmcf million cubic feet mmcf/d million cubic feet per day mmbtu million British thermal units Liquids Includes NGLs, condensate and crude oil NGLs and condensate Natural Gas Liquids as defined in National Instrument 51-101 Natural Gas "Conventional Natural Gas" & "Shale Gas" as defined in National Instrument 51-101 Crude Oil Light Crude Oil and Medium Crude Oil as defined in National Instrument 51-101

SOURCE Advantage Energy Ltd.

For further information contact: Brian Bagnell, Vice President, Commodities and Capital Markets, (403) 718-8000; Craig Blackwood, Chief Financial Officer, (403) 718-8000; OR Investor Relations, Toll free: 1-866-393-0393, Advantage Energy Ltd., 2200, 440 - 2nd Avenue SW, Calgary, Alberta T2P 5E9, Phone: (403) 718-8000, Fax: (403) 718-8332, Web Site: www.advantageog.com, E-mail: [email protected]