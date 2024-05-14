Advantage Announces Annual General and Special Meeting Voting Results on Election of Directors

(TSX: AAV)

CALGARY, AB, May 14, 2024 /CNW/ - Advantage Energy Ltd. ("Advantage") is pleased to announce that on May 14, 2024 it held its annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting"). A total of 131,831,998 common shares (approximately 81.85% of the outstanding common shares) were represented at the Meeting in person or by proxy.

At the Meeting, shareholders approved the election of nine (9) nominees as directors of Advantage to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed, with the number and percentage of common shares represented at the Meeting voting by way of ballot in favour or withheld from voting for the individual nominees as follows:



FOR

WITHHELD

Number

Percentage

Number

Percentage Jill T. Angevine 108,225,847

84.32 %

20,128,779

15.68 % Stephen E. Balog 109,609,483

85.40 %

18,745,143

14.60 % Michael E. Belenkie 128,088,874

99.79 %

265,752

0.21 % Deirdre M. Choate 124,551,012

97.04 %

3,803,614

2.96 % Donald M. Clague 124,548,100

97.03 %

3,806,526

2.97 % John L. Festival 108,079,500

84.20 %

20,275,126

15.80 % Norman W. MacDonald 124,774,358

97.21 %

3,580,268

2.79 % Andy J. Mah 118,066,091

91.98 %

10,288,535

8.02 % Janine J. McArdle 127,610,327

99.42 %

744,299

0.58 %

For complete voting results, please see our Report of Voting Results available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

