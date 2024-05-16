SAN LEANDRO, CALIF, May 16th 2024 /CNW/ - Cuberg, a Northvolt subsidiary at the forefront of new technology development in the battery sector, has today published a validation report of its first-generation lithium-metal battery module. The results are a testament to the exceptional performance of Cuberg's lithium-metal technology and represent the world's first third-party validation of a lithium-metal battery module.

Cuberg aviation battery module (CNW Group/Northvolt)

Designed to fulfil the operating requirements of a fully electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, the lithium-metal module is capable of providing high discharge rates, at low weight, with consistent performance over hundreds of missions.

Featuring 60 lithium-metal 20 Ah pouch cells, the battery module was validated using flight profiles representative of an eVTOL aircraft. As detailed in the report, the module performed 692 cycles before reaching capacity retention of 90% and demonstrated specific energy of 284.8 Wh/kg — performance never before achieved with lithium-metal technology.

The high specific energy of the module translates to increased flight range which, in turn, enables multiple use cases for electric aviation. High specific energy would enable operators to choose between longer cruise times or heavier payloads — both of which expand the opportunities for eVTOL businesses cases.

Shauna McIntyre, CEO Cuberg, comments: "Our mission is to push the boundaries of what's possible with battery technology. The validation of our first lithium-metal module marks a milestone in our journey towards commercial lithium-metal battery solutions. With a focus on performance, safety and reliability, we're committed to accelerating the adoption of electrification across new market segments and accelerating the transition to a cleaner future."

The first generation of Cuberg's lithium-metal battery module was designed, developed and produced at Cuberg facilities in the San Francisco Bay Area, California. Validation work was conducted by TÜV SÜD.

The report is available online : https://www.datocms-assets.com/115911/1715703379-cuberg_module_validation-2405.pdf.

Implications beyond aviation

While Cuberg has gained significant attention for its development of battery solutions to enable the aviation industry, the company's ambitions include bringing lithium-metal technology to other markets.

Blending lightweight design with both high discharge rates and high energy density, Cuberg lithium-metal battery technology is well-suited for applications requiring high-performance, including ones in the automotive sector. As electric vehicles continue to gain traction, Cuberg's technology could play a crucial role in powering the next generation of high-performance electric cars, offering enhanced power and range.

To address this diverse customer base, Cuberg deploys a flexible business model of both battery cell and module development and delivery. As a result of its industry-leading system expertise, Cuberg serves as a critical partner to vehicle producers in their system-level development while offering its customers the freedom to customize Cuberg cell technology to their system-level requirements.

In securing the world's first third-party validation of lithium-metal battery module, Northvolt and Cuberg cement their position as a leader in battery technology at both the cell and module levels. Module validation not only attests to the performance of lithium-metal technology but also marks a significant step forward in the industrialization of the technology.

About Northvolt

Northvolt was founded in 2016 in Stockholm, Sweden. Pioneering a sustainable model for battery manufacturing, the company is building production capacity to meet $55 billion in orders from key customers, including BMW, Fluence, Scania, Volvo Cars and the Volkswagen Group. Northvolt currently employs around 5,000 people, delivering batteries from its first Northvolt Ett gigafactory in Skellefteå, Sweden, and from its Northvolt Labs R&D and industrialization campus in Västerås, Sweden. The company also has ongoing projects and joint ventures in Germany, Norway, Poland, Portugal, the USA and Canada.

