Advancing Diagnostic Care: Saskatchewan's First Modular MRI Cassette™ to House One of Canada's First MAGNETOM Flow.Elite MRI Systems

ESTEVAN, SK, March 10, 2026 /CNW/ - SDI Canada and Siemens Healthineers are pleased to announce the delivery and installation of Saskatchewan's first modular MRI Cassette™ at St. Joseph's Hospital in Estevan, marking two major events for Canadian healthcare infrastructure:

The first prefabricated modular MRI Cassette™ deployed in Saskatchewan by SDI Canada

One of the first Siemens Healthineers MAGNETOM Flow.Elite 1.5T MRI system installed in Canada

Saskatchewan's First Modular MRI Cassette™ Arriving at St. Joseph's Hospital, Estevan SK (CNW Group/SDI Canada)

The delivery represents a significant advancement in rapid deployment diagnostic imaging solutions for the province.

A Turnkey Modular MRI Suite Designed for Rapid Integration

Designed to meet the highest MRI shielding, safety, and clinical workflow standards, the prefabricated Cassette integrates the scan room, control room, and equipment room into a fully contained module for the hospital's new MRI department. Transported to site on a 130-foot super-load truck and trailer, the structure will be craned into place onto a purpose-built foundation adjacent to the hospital's diagnostic imaging department, enabling rapid installation with minimal disruption to ongoing operations.

SDI Canada is responsible for the complete turnkey delivery of the project, including:

Site preparation

Supply and construction of the Cassette

Installation and connection to the existing hospital building

Pre-integration of the Siemens Healthineers MRI system

Once the Cassette is secured in place, the MAGNETOM Flow.Elite 1.5T will be craned into the structure and commissioned.

Housing one of the country's first MAGNETOM Flow.Elite 1.5T MRI

The MAGNETOM Flow.Elite represents Siemens Healthineers' latest generation of 1.5T MRI technology, offering:

Helium-independent technology

Enhanced workflow efficiency

High‑quality imaging across a wide range of clinical applications

Improved patient comfort

Advanced digital integration for streamlined operations

Its installation at St. Joseph's Hospital brings cutting‑edge diagnostic capability to the region and sets a new benchmark for MRI deployment in Canada.

Accelerating Access to MRI Services in Saskatchewan

Modular MRI Cassettes allow hospitals to expand diagnostic capacity significantly faster than traditional construction. From design initiation to delivery, the St. Joseph's Hospital project will be completed in under a year, an accelerated timeline that enables earlier access to advanced imaging services for patients in southeast Saskatchewan that could potentially save lives.

Community Impact and Patient Access

"By partnering with SDI Canada, we will be reducing wait times and ensuring patients can access critical diagnostic imaging closer to home, when it matters most," said Candace Kopec, Executive Director at St. Joseph's Hospital. "This milestone reflects our commitment to delivering timely, high-quality care for the people we serve, and it would not have been possible without the remarkable generosity and fundraising efforts of our community."

Because the Cassette is built off‑site, hospital operations remain uninterrupted during installation, and quality control is enhanced through controlled manufacturing conditions.

Toufic Abiad, President and Founder, SDI Canada: "We are proud to once again deliver on our promise to provide the high-quality facilities our healthcare system needs. We're delivering imaging departments in half the time it would normally take, without compromising on construction quality, functionality or the user's experience. We commend St-Joseph's Hospital and Emmanuel Health's leadership for considering high performance modular early on in their planning stage, helping them achieve their goal of offering their community greater access to care a year earlier and without compromise."

Rene Boyer, Head of Imaging Sales and Business, Siemens Healthineers Canada: "This is a significant milestone for diagnostic imaging in this country. By combining our latest 1.5T MRI technology with SDI Canada's innovative modular Cassette™ approach, we are helping accelerate access to high-quality MRI services while minimizing disruption for hospitals and patients. This project demonstrates how advanced imaging and modern infrastructure can work together to bring timely, patient‑centered care closer to home for communities across Saskatchewan."

A Proven Approach to Modern Healthcare Infrastructure

SDI Canada's modular Cassette™ is designed to address the most pressing challenges in healthcare construction through five key elements:

Reducing project timelines through off-site manufacturing

Improving quality control via factory-controlled environments

Lowering operational disruption for hospitals

Providing permanent yet relocatable building solutions

Fully complying with CSA A277-16 and MRI-specific requirements

SDI's proven modular approach has been implemented in hospitals across Canada, providing turnkey solutions for MRI and CT from coast to coast. Other applications include hybrid ORs, ICU expansions, linear accelerators, and other critical clinical environments. Due to the size of the Cassette buildings, a wide array of applications is possible without compromising on functionalities.

About SDI Canada

SDI Canada is a national leader in medical infrastructure, modular construction, and biomedical implementation services. With more than 20 years of experience in the healthcare sector, SDI delivers turnkey solutions that provide hospitals with the flexibility, speed, and performance required to meet growing patient needs. From modular buildings to advanced imaging installations, SDI's mission is to deliver crucial care, quicker and more efficiently. For more information, visit www.sdicanada.ca.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers pioneers breakthroughs in healthcare. For everyone. Everywhere. Sustainably. The company is a global provider of healthcare equipment, solutions and services, with activities in more than 180 countries and direct representation in more than 70. The group comprises Siemens Healthineers AG, listed as SHL in Frankfurt, Germany, and its subsidiaries. As a leading medical technology company, Siemens Healthineers is committed to improving access to healthcare for underserved communities worldwide and is striving to overcome the most threatening diseases. The company is principally active in the areas of imaging, diagnostics, cancer care and minimally invasive therapies, augmented by digital technology and artificial intelligence. Further information is available at siemens-healthineers.ca.

Media contact: Anthony Saoud, Sales & Marketing Manager | SDI Canada, [email protected]; Archana Nair, Marketing & Corporate Communications Manager | Siemens Healthineers Canada, [email protected]