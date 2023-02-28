Advanced Orthomolecular Research (AOR): Winner of delicious living Supplement Awards

Cold & Flu's Unique & Effective Formula is Established as a Leading Immunity Supplement

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 28, 2023 /CNW/ -- Advanced Orthomolecular Research (AOR) is proud to announce its newest product, Cold & Flu, has won a Silver/Retailer's Choice Award in the Immunity Category of the delicious living magazine's 13th annual Supplement Awards. delicious living is a trusted health and wellness resource in Canada.

As a science backed and evidence-based natural health brand, AOR has established a reputation as the most advanced dietary supplement formulator in the country. Alongside delicious living, another brand committed to helping others with effective health and wellness solutions and trustworthy information, AOR is thrilled to showcase their innovative Cold & Flu product.

The winning immunity supplement, Cold & Flu, contains a revolutionary and unique formulation of traditional herbal and proven mineral ingredients that are clinically shown to reduce symptoms of the common cold and bolster the immune system at the same time. The combination of ingredients – botanical plants Andrographis, South African Geranium and Tinospora cordifolia, along with minerals zinc and copper – are key to supporting the cells of the immune system, promoting wellness, and providing comprehensive and effective relief.

"We were so proud to introduce our Cold & Flu supplement last year. At AOR, we are passionate about helping people live their best, healthiest lives, and this supplement can make a huge difference for people during flu season (and all year long.) As with every AOR supplement, it was created with the highest-quality ingredients and the most scientifically advanced formulas possible," said Dr. NavNirat Nibber ND and Medical Advisor for AOR. "It is an incredible honor to be recognized for this supplement by delicious living, a like-minded company that values our commitment to science-backed health products that really work."

To read more about the awards, head to deliciousliving.com or pick up the March 2023 issue of delicious living at your local natural retailer.

About AOR:

Advanced Orthomolecular Research (AOR), a Canadian-based company with headquarters in Calgary, Alberta, has an established reputation in Canada as the most advanced dietary supplement formulator in the country. At AOR, our vision is to transform health through natural, personalized, and therapeutic care. We seek to catalyze change and challenge conventions through continuous innovation. Since 1991, it has been our mission to transform scientific research into evidence-based, natural health products that empower people to lead their best lives. As science evolves, so do we, but our original commitment remains, to help others with effective health solutions and trustworthy information.

About delicious living:

delicious living is a leading consumer-facing magazine and health information provider for the natural, organic, and healthy products industry. The print edition is distributed 12 times annually and available at natural health retailers nationwide.

