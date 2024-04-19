TORONTO, April 19, 2024 /CNW/ - Advance voting begins this Sunday and will continue through April 26 for the Lambton—Kent—Middlesex and Milton by-elections. For specific dates, times, and locations, visit voterinformationservice.elections.on.ca. Voters can also cast their ballot in person at their returning office up until 6 PM on May 1.

Eligible voters who are on the Register should have already received their voter information card with information on when, where, and how to vote. Voters who have not received their voter information card can still vote with an accepted piece of ID.

For more information, including examples of accepted ID and a complete list of candidates, visit elections.on.ca.

Important Dates for Voting

April 3 to 26 – Submit your application to vote by mail by 6 PM (Eastern Time) on April 26 . Apply online or download an application at elections.on.ca.

– Submit your application to vote by mail by on . Apply online or download an application at elections.on.ca. April 4 to May 1 – Vote before election day at your returning office until 6 PM (Eastern Time) on May 1 . Visit elections.on.ca for more information.

– Vote before election day at your returning office until on . Visit elections.on.ca for more information. April 21 to 26 – Vote at an advance voting location. Visit voterinformationservice.elections.on.ca for specific dates, times, and locations.

– Vote at an advance voting location. Visit voterinformationservice.elections.on.ca for specific dates, times, and locations. April 21 to May 2 – Use assistive voting technology at your returning office or by appointment on election day.

– Use assistive voting technology at your returning office or by appointment on election day. May 2 – Vote on election day from 9 AM to 9 PM (Eastern Time) . Visit voterinformationservice.elections.on.ca for your assigned voting location.

Political Advertising & Election Surveys

May 1 to 2 – Political advertising blackout in effect.

– Political advertising blackout in effect. May 2 – Election surveys that have not previously been made public may not be published from 12:01 AM to 9 PM (Eastern Time) .

Elections Ontario is the non-partisan agency responsible for administering provincial elections, by-elections and referenda. For more information, visit elections.on.ca or call 1.888.668.8683 (TTY: 1.888.292.2312).

