Advance voting for Kitchener Centre by-election begins Sunday

TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2023 /CNW/ - Advance voting for the Kitchener Centre by-election begins this Sunday and runs until November 24. For dates, times, and locations, visit voterinformationservice.elections.on.ca.

Eligible voters who are on the Register should have received their voter information card with information on when, where, and how to vote. Voters who have not received their voter information card can still vote with an accepted piece of ID.

For more information, including examples of accepted ID and a complete list of candidates, visit elections.on.ca.

Important Dates for Voting

November 2 to 29 – Vote at your returning office by special ballot until 6 PM (Eastern Time) on November 29 . Visit elections.on.ca for more information.

– Vote at your returning office by special ballot until on . Visit elections.on.ca for more information. November 2 to 24 – Submit your application to vote by mail by 6 PM (Eastern Time) on November 24 . Apply online or download an application at elections.on.ca.

– Submit your application to vote by mail by on . Apply online or download an application at elections.on.ca. November 19 to 24 – Vote at your returning office during advance voting from 10 AM to 8 PM (Eastern Time) .

– Vote at your returning office during advance voting from . November 19 to 29 – Use assistive voting technology at your returning office or by appointment on election day.

– Use assistive voting technology at your returning office or by appointment on election day. November 22 to 24 – Vote at any advance voting location. Visit voterinformationservice.elections.on.ca for times and locations.

– Vote at any advance voting location. Visit voterinformationservice.elections.on.ca for times and locations. November 30 – Vote on election day from 9 AM to 9 PM (Eastern Time) .

Political Advertising & Election Surveys

November 29 to 30 – Political advertising blackout in effect.

– Political advertising blackout in effect. November 30 – Election surveys that have not previously been made public may not be published from 12:01 AM to 9 PM (Eastern Time) .

Elections Ontario is the non-partisan agency responsible for administering provincial elections, by-elections and referenda. For more information, visit elections.on.ca or call 1.888.668.8683 (TTY: 1.888.292.2312).

Aussi disponible en français

SOURCE Elections Ontario

For further information: Elections Ontario Media, [email protected], 1.866.252.2152