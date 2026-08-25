Advance voting for Hamilton East--Stoney Creek, Scarborough Southwest and York--Simcoe by-elections begins Wednesday

TORONTO, Aug. 25, 2026 /CNW/ -- Advance voting begins Wednesday, August 26 and will continue through August 28 for the Hamilton East--Stoney Creek, Scarborough Southwest and York--Simcoe by-elections.

Before heading to the polls, voters can find advance voting locations in their electoral district by visiting elections.on.ca, referring to their voter information card if they have received one, or using the Elections Ontario app. They can also call their local election office for more information.

Voters can also cast their ballot in person at their local election office up until 6 PM on September 2.

Voters must bring ID that shows their name and residential address. A voter information card, whether physical or digital, counts as proof of address, requiring one other piece of ID showing the voter's name.

For more information, including examples of accepted ID and a complete list of candidates, visit elections.on.ca.

Elections Ontario is your trusted source for accurate election information. If you have any questions or come across something you're unsure about, visit us at elections.on.ca for the facts you can trust.

Important Dates for Voting

August 28, 6pm (Eastern Time) – Deadline to submit your application to vote by mail. Apply online or download an application at elections.on.ca.

Until September 2 – Vote before election day at your local election office until 6 PM (Eastern Time) on September 2. Visit elections.on.ca for more information.

August 21 to September 2 – Use assistive voting technology at your local elections office. It is also available by appointment on election day, September 3 .

– Use assistive voting technology at your local elections office. It is also available by appointment on election day, . September 3 – Vote on election day from 9 AM to 9 PM (Eastern Time). Visit voterinformationservice.elections.on.ca for your assigned voting location.

September 3 – Voters' completed mail-in ballots must be received at Elections Ontario by 6 PM (Eastern Time) to be counted.

Political Advertising & Election Surveys

September 2 to 3– Political advertising blackout in effect.

September 3 – Election surveys that have not previously been made public may not be published from 12:01 AM to 9 PM (Eastern Time).

Elections Ontario is the non-partisan agency responsible for administering provincial elections, by-elections and referenda. For more information, visit elections.on.ca or call 1.888.668.8683 (TTY: 1.888.292.2312).

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SOURCE Elections Ontario

Elections Ontario Media, [email protected], 1.866.252.2152