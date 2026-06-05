A Provincial Seat is Vacant in York--Simcoe

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Elections Ontario

Jun 05, 2026, 15:01 ET

TORONTO, June 5, 2026 /CNW/ - Ontario's Chief Electoral Officer Greg Essensa has received an official warrant from the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly confirming that the seat for the York--Simcoe electoral district is vacant.

The Legislative Assembly Act requires that a by-election be called within six months of this notice, by December 2, 2026.

Under Ontario's Election Act:

  • Writs of election are issued on Wednesdays.
  • The election period is 29 days.
  • Election Day is the fifth Thursday after the writ is issued.

Therefore, the earliest possible Election Day is Thursday, July 9, 2026, and the latest Election Day is Thursday, December 31, 2026.

Elections Ontario is the non-partisan agency responsible for administering provincial elections, by-elections and referenda. For more information, visit elections.on.ca or call 1-888-668-8683 (TTY: 1-888-292-2312). Visit Ontario's provincial, municipal and school board voter registration tool at registertovote.on.ca.

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SOURCE Elections Ontario

Elections Ontario Media, [email protected], 1.866.252.2152

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Elections Ontario

We are a non-partisan office of the Legislative Assembly of Ontario responsible for administering provincial elections in Ontario, led by the Chief Electoral Officer. We are governed by the Election Act and the Election Finances Act. We are committed to making voting easy...