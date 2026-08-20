Lists of by-election candidates now available

TORONTO, Aug. 20, 2026 /CNW/ -- Candidate nominations for the Hamilton East--Stoney Creek, Scarborough Southwest and York--Simcoe September 3 by-elections have closed, and a full list of candidates for each of the three electoral districts is now available at elections.on.ca. In total, there are:

6 candidates and 6 parties running in Hamilton East--Stoney Creek

7 candidates (1 independent) and 6 parties running in Scarborough Southwest

7 candidates and 7 parties running in York--Simcoe

Voter information cards are on their way to those on the voters list in these electoral districts. While voter information cards are not required to vote, voters can still check, update, or add their information to the voters list until August 24th at RegistertoVoteON.ca to make their voting experience faster and easier at the polls. Voters can also access a scannable version of their voter information card, as well as the full list of candidates, when they create an account on the Elections Ontario app.

There are many days and ways to mark your X in these by-elections. To vote in person before election day, voters can cast their ballot at their local election office until September 2 or at an advance poll August 26 to 28. Voters can also apply at elections.on.ca by August 28 to cast their ballot by mail.

Important Dates for Voting

August 28, 6pm (Eastern Time) – Deadline to submit your application to vote by mail. Apply online or download an application at elections.on.ca. Completed ballots must be received at Elections Ontario by 6pm on September 3.

Until September 2 – Vote before election day at your local election office. Visit elections.on.ca for more information.

August 26 to 28 – Vote at an advance voting location. Visit voterinformationservice.elections.on.ca for specific times and locations.

August 21 to September 2 – Use assistive voting technology at your local elections office. It is also available by appointment on election day, September 3 .

– Use assistive voting technology at your local elections office. It is also available by appointment on election day, . September 3 – Vote on election day from 9 AM to 9 PM (Eastern Time). Visit voterinformationservice.elections.on.ca for your assigned voting location.

Political Advertising & Election Surveys

September 2 and 3– Political advertising blackout in effect.

September 3 – Election surveys that have not previously been made public may not be published from 12:01 AM to 9 PM (Eastern Time).

Elections Ontario is the non-partisan agency responsible for administering provincial elections, by-elections and referenda. For more information, visit elections.on.ca or call 1-888-668-8683 (TTY: 1-888-292-2312).

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SOURCE Elections Ontario

Elections Ontario Media, [email protected], 1.866.252.215