Provincial by-elections called for Hamilton East--Stoney Creek, Scarborough Southwest and York--Simcoe

TORONTO, Aug. 5, 2026 /CNW/ -- Provincial by-elections have been called for the electoral districts of Hamilton East--Stoney Creek, Scarborough Southwest and York--Simcoe. Election day will take place on September 3.

There are many days and ways to mark your X in these by-elections. To vote in person before election day, voters in these districts can cast their ballot starting tomorrow until September 2 at their local election office or during advance voting at additional voting locations. Voters can also apply at elections.on.ca to cast their ballot by mail.

Canadian citizens residing in Hamilton East--Stoney Creek, Scarborough Southwest and York--Simcoe who will be 18 years of age or older on election day are eligible to vote. To make voting faster and easier, voters are encouraged to check, update, or add their information to the voters list at RegisterToVoteON.ca so that they will be mailed a voter information card with information on when, where, and how to vote. Voters can also use the ElectionsON app to confirm their registration and access a digital voter information card.

More information about the Hamilton East--Stoney Creek, Scarborough Southwest and York--Simcoe by-elections, including when and where to vote and examples of accepted ID, is available at elections.on.ca.

Important Dates for Voting

August 6 to September 2 – Vote at your local election office until 6 PM (Eastern Time) on September 2. Visit elections.on.ca for more information.

August 20 – Find a complete list of candidates at elections.on.ca after nominations close at 2 PM (Eastern Time).

August 26 to 28 – Vote at an advance voting location. Visit voterinformationservice.elections.on.ca for specific times and locations.

August 28 at 6pm – Deadline to submit your application to vote by mail. Apply online or download an application at elections.on.ca

August 21 to September 2 – Use assistive voting technology at your local elections office. It is also available by appointment on election day, September 3.

September 3 – Vote on election day from 9 AM to 9 PM (Eastern Time). Visit voterinformationservice.elections.on.ca for your assigned voting location.

Political Advertising & Election Surveys

September 2 and 3 – Political advertising blackout in effect.

September 3 – Election surveys that have not previously been made public may not be published from 12:01 AM to 9 PM (Eastern Time).

Elections Ontario is the non-partisan agency responsible for administering provincial elections, by-elections and referenda. For more information, visit elections.on.ca or call 1.888.668.8683 (TTY: 1.888.292.2312).

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SOURCE Elections Ontario

Elections Ontario Media, [email protected], 1.866.252.2152