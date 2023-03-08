TORONTO, March 8, 2023 /CNW/ - Advance voting has begun for the Hamilton Centre by-election.

From March 8 to 10, voters can cast their ballots at any advance voting location in Hamilton Centre from 10 AM to 8 PM. Find all dates and locations at voterinformationservice.elections.on.ca

Canadian citizens residing in Hamilton Centre who will be 18 years age or older on election day are eligible to vote.

Registered voters should have received their voter information card with their assigned voting location for election day. Voters who have not received a voter information card can still vote and may need to update or add their information to the voters list with an accepted piece of ID when they go to vote.

For information on when and where to vote, examples of accepted ID and a complete list of candidates, visit elections.on.ca.

Important Dates

February 16 to March 10 – Submit your application to vote by mail by 6 PM on March 10 . Apply online or download an application form at elections.on.ca.

– Submit your application to vote by mail by on . Apply online or download an application form at elections.on.ca. February 16 to March 15 – Vote by special ballot at your returning office from 10 AM to 8 PM . Voting by special ballot is available at the returning office until 6 PM on March 15 . Voters will need to complete an application form at elections.on.ca or at their returning office before being able to vote.

– Vote by special ballot at your returning office from . Voting by special ballot is available at the returning office until on . Voters will need to complete an application form at elections.on.ca or at their returning office before being able to vote. February 16 to March 16 – Use assistive voting technology at your returning office.

– Use assistive voting technology at your returning office. March 15 to 16 – Political advertising blackout in effect.

– Political advertising blackout in effect. March 16 – Election surveys that have not previously been made public may not be published from 12:01 AM to 9 PM .

– Election surveys that have not previously been made public may not be published from . March 16 – Vote on election day from 9 AM to 9 PM .

Elections Ontario is the non-partisan agency responsible for administering provincial elections, by-elections and referenda. For more information, visit elections.on.ca or call 1-888-668-8683 (TTY: 1-888-292-2312).

Aussi disponible en français

SOURCE Elections Ontario

For further information: Elections Ontario Media, [email protected], 1.866.252.2152