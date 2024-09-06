TORONTO, Sept. 6, 2024 /CNW/ - Advance voting begins this Sunday and will continue through September 13 for the Bay of Quinte by-election. For specific dates, times, and locations, visit voterinformationservice.elections.on.ca. Voters can also cast their ballot in person at their returning office up until 6 PM on September 18.

Eligible voters who are on the Register should have already received their voter information card with information on when, where, and how to vote. Voters who have not received their voter information card can still vote with an accepted piece of ID.

For more information, including examples of accepted ID and a complete list of candidates, visit elections.on.ca.

Important Dates for Voting

August 21 to September 13 – Submit your application to vote by mail by 6 PM (Eastern Time) on September 13 . Apply online or download an application at elections.on.ca.

– Submit your application to vote by mail by 6 PM (Eastern Time) on . Apply online or download an application at elections.on.ca. August 22 to September 18 – Vote before election day at your returning office until 6 PM (Eastern Time) on September 18 . Visit elections.on.ca for more information.

– Vote before election day at your returning office until on . Visit elections.on.ca for more information. September 5 – Find a complete list of candidates at elections.on.ca after nominations close at 2 PM (Eastern Time) .

. September 8 to 13 – Vote at an advance voting location. Visit voterinformationservice.elections.on.ca for specific dates, times and locations.

– Vote at an advance voting location. Visit voterinformationservice.elections.on.ca for specific dates, times and locations. September 8 to 19 – Use assistive voting technology at your returning office or by appointment on election day.

– Use assistive voting technology at your returning office or by appointment on election day. September 19 – Vote on election day from 9 AM to 9 PM (Eastern Time) . Visit voterinformationservice.elections.on.ca for your assigned voting location.

Political Advertising & Election Surveys

September 18 to 19 – Political advertising blackout in effect.

– Political advertising blackout in effect. September 19 – Election surveys that have not previously been made public may not be published from 12:01 AM to 9 PM (Eastern Time) .

Elections Ontario is the non-partisan agency responsible for administering provincial elections, by-elections and referenda. For more information, visit elections.on.ca or call 1.888.668.8683 (TTY: 1.888.292.2312).

