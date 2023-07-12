Advance Voting Begins Friday in the Federal By-election in Calgary Heritage Français

Elections Canada

12 Jul, 2023, 11:55 ET

GATINEAU, QC, July 12, 2023 /CNW/ - 

  • Advance voting for the federal by-election in Calgary Heritage (Alberta) will take place on Friday, July 14; Saturday, July 15; Sunday, July 16; and Monday, July 17.
  • Advance polls are open from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
  • In federal by-elections, electors vote at their assigned polling station.
  • Electors can find the address of their assigned polling station on the back of their voter information card, by visiting elections.ca or by calling 1-800-463-6868.
  • To vote, electors must prove their identity and address. The list of accepted ID is online.
  • Electors have other ways to vote in advance:
  • Elections Canada is hiring election workers to fill various paid positions in this federal by-election. Those interested in making an impact in their community can apply online at elections.ca or contact their returning officer for more information.

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

