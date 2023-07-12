GATINEAU, QC, July 12, 2023 /CNW/ -

Advance voting for the federal by-election in Calgary Heritage ( Alberta ) will take place on Friday, July 14 ; Saturday, July 15 ; Sunday, July 16 ; and Monday, July 17 .

In federal by-elections, electors vote at their assigned polling station.

Electors can find the address of their assigned polling station on the back of their voter information card, by visiting elections.ca or by calling 1-800-463-6868.

At the local Elections Canada office in Calgary Heritage anytime between now and Tuesday, July 18 , 6:00 p.m. (local time).

By special ballot: by applying online before Tuesday, July 18 , 6:00 p.m. (Eastern time) , and returning their special ballot by mail (deadlines apply) or in person to their local Elections Canada office before polls close on election day.

, , and returning their special ballot by mail (deadlines apply) or in person to their local Elections Canada office before polls close on election day. Elections Canada is hiring election workers to fill various paid positions in this federal by-election. Those interested in making an impact in their community can apply online at elections.ca or contact their returning officer for more information.

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

