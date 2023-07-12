Elections Canada
12 Jul, 2023, 11:55 ET
GATINEAU, QC, July 12, 2023 /CNW/ -
- Advance voting for the federal by-election in Calgary Heritage (Alberta) will take place on Friday, July 14; Saturday, July 15; Sunday, July 16; and Monday, July 17.
- Advance polls are open from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
- In federal by-elections, electors vote at their assigned polling station.
- Electors can find the address of their assigned polling station on the back of their voter information card, by visiting elections.ca or by calling 1-800-463-6868.
- To vote, electors must prove their identity and address. The list of accepted ID is online.
- Electors have other ways to vote in advance:
- At the local Elections Canada office in Calgary Heritage anytime between now and Tuesday, July 18, 6:00 p.m. (local time).
- By special ballot: by applying online before Tuesday, July 18, 6:00 p.m. (Eastern time), and returning their special ballot by mail (deadlines apply) or in person to their local Elections Canada office before polls close on election day.
- Elections Canada is hiring election workers to fill various paid positions in this federal by-election. Those interested in making an impact in their community can apply online at elections.ca or contact their returning officer for more information.
Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.
