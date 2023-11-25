Advance voter turnout for Kitchener Centre by-election

TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2023 /CNW/ - Preliminary figures indicate that 5,405 voters (or 6.2 per cent of registered voters) in Kitchener Centre cast their ballot in advance of the November 30th by-election. In comparison, 10,858 voters (or 12.8 per cent of registered voters) in Kitchener Centre voted before polling day in the 2022 general election.

Canadian citizens residing in Kitchener Centre who will be 18 years of age or older on election day are eligible to vote.

Eligible voters who are on the Register should have received their voter information card with information on when, where, and how to vote. Voters who have not received their voter information card can still vote with an accepted piece of ID.

More information about the Kitchener Centre by-election, including when and where to vote, examples of accepted ID, and a list of candidates, is available at elections.on.ca .

Important Dates for Voting

November 2 to 29 – Vote at your returning office by special ballot until 6 PM (Eastern Time) on November 29 .

– Vote at your returning office by special ballot until on . November 19 to 29 – Use assistive voting technology at your returning office or by appointment on election day.

– Use assistive voting technology at your returning office or by appointment on election day. November 30 – Vote on election day from 9 AM to 9 PM (Eastern Time) .

Political Advertising & Election Surveys

November 29 to 30 – Political advertising blackout in effect.

– Political advertising blackout in effect. November 30 – Election surveys that have not previously been made public may not be published from 12:01 AM to 9 PM (Eastern Time) .

Elections Ontario is the non-partisan agency responsible for administering provincial elections, by-elections and referenda. For more information, visit elections.on.ca or call 1.888.668.8683 (TTY: 1.888.292.2312).

