TORONTO, July 22, 2023 /CNW/ - Preliminary figures indicate that 6,664 voters (or 7.3 per cent of registered voters) in Kanata—Carleton and 2,565 voters (or 3.6 per cent of registered voters) in Scarborough—Guildwood cast their ballot during advance voting.

In comparison, 8,027 voters (or 9 per cent of registered voters) in Kanata—Carleton and 6,184 voters (or 8.8 per cent of registered voters) in Scarborough—Guildwood took advantage of advance voting in the 2022 general election.

All registered voters should have received their voter information card with information about their assigned voting location for election day on July 27. Eligible voters who have not yet received a card can still vote but may need to update or add their information to the Register by bringing an accepted piece of ID when they go to vote.

For information on when and where to vote, examples of accepted ID, and a complete list of candidates, visit elections.on.ca.

Important Dates for Voting

Until July 26 – Vote at your returning office by special ballot until 6 PM (Eastern Time) on July 26 (visit our website for days and hours of operation). Voters will need to complete an application form at elections.on.ca or at their returning office before voting.





– Vote at your returning office by special ballot until on (visit our website for days and hours of operation). Voters will need to complete an application form at or at their returning office before voting. Until July 27 – Use assistive voting technology at your returning office.





– Use assistive voting technology at your returning office. July 27– Vote on election day from 9 AM to 9 PM (Eastern Time) .

Political Advertising & Election Surveys

July 26 to 27 – Political advertising blackout in effect.





– Political advertising blackout in effect. July 27 – Election surveys that have not previously been made public may not be published from 12:01 AM to 9 PM (Eastern Time) .

Elections Ontario is the non-partisan agency responsible for administering provincial elections, by-elections and referenda. For more information, visit elections.on.ca or call 1.888.668.8683 (TTY: 1.888.292.2312).

