Advance polls are now open

TORONTO, May 19, 2022 /CNW/ - Advance voting starts today in Ontario. Voters can cast their ballot at any advance voting location in their electoral district from 10 AM to 8 PM (Eastern Time) for the next 10 days.

Advance voting is also available at returning offices and satellite offices from May 21 to May 27.

Before voters head to the polls, they can check the dates that advance voting locations, returning and satellite offices in their electoral district are open by visiting elections.on.ca or downloading the Elections Ontario app. They can also call their returning office for more information.

There are many days and ways to vote in this election. If voters have received their voter information card, they can take it with them when they go to vote. Voters do not need their voter information card to cast their ballot but must bring one piece of ID showing their name and residential address. Examples of accepted ID can be found on our website.

"Starting today, voters in Ontario can cast their ballots during 10 days of advance voting. As part of our modernization efforts, voters can use the Elections Ontario app to find their advance voting locations and get a scannable version of their voter information card—one of the many ways we are working to make voting easier."

- Greg Essensa, Chief Electoral Officer of Ontario

May 4 to 31 – Apply to work in the election at jobs.elections.on.ca.





– Apply to work in the election at jobs.elections.on.ca. May 4 to 27 – Submit your application to vote by mail by 6 PM (Eastern Time) on May 27 . Apply online or download an application form at elections.on.ca. Regularly updated statistics on the number of applications received and the number of voting kits sent out will be available at elections.on.ca.





– Submit your application to vote by mail by on . Apply online or download an application form at elections.on.ca. Regularly updated statistics on the number of applications received and the number of voting kits sent out will be available at elections.on.ca. May 5 to June 1 – Vote by special ballot at your local returning office or satellite office until 6 PM (Eastern Time) on June 1 .





– Vote by special ballot at your local returning office or satellite office until on . May 19 to 28 – Vote at any advance voting location in your electoral district from 10 AM to 8 PM (Eastern Time) .





– Vote at any advance voting location in your electoral district from . May 21 to 27 – Advance voting at your returning or satellite office from 10 AM to 8 PM (Eastern Time) .





– Advance voting at your returning or satellite office from . May 21 to June 2 – Use assistive voting technology at your returning office.





– Use assistive voting technology at your returning office. June 1 to 2 – Political advertising blackout in effect from June 1 to June 2 .





– Political advertising blackout in effect from . June 2 – Election surveys that have not previously been made public may not be published from 12:01 AM to 9 PM (Eastern Time) .





– Election surveys that have not previously been made public may not be published from . June 2 – Vote on election day from 9 AM to 9 PM (Eastern Time) .

Elections Ontario is the non-partisan agency responsible for administering provincial elections, by-elections and referenda. For more information, visit elections.on.ca or call 1-888-668-8683 (TTY: 1-888-292-2312).

