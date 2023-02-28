Submit your customs declaration in advance and save time at the airport

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 28, 2023 /CNW/ - The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is exploring safe, secure and innovative ways to deliver a better and faster border experience for travellers entering Canada.

Starting today, Advance Declaration is available to all travellers arriving on international flights at the Ottawa International Airport (YOW) and Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport (YTZ). Express lanes will also be available in both airports' customs areas, allowing travellers who complete their Advance Declaration to skip long line-ups for Primary Inspection Kiosks (PIK).

The Advance Declaration provides travellers with the option to submit their customs and immigration declaration, up to 72 hours in advance of their arrival in Canada. Travellers can now spend less time at PIKs when they arrive at the airport, resulting in shorter wait times at the border.

In an effort to modernize and expedite the travel experience, Advance Declaration is already available to travellers arriving on international flights at the following Canadian airports:

Toronto Pearson

Montreal-Trudeau

Winnipeg Richardson

Vancouver

Halifax Stanfield

Québec City Jean-Lesage

Calgary

The digital tool will also become available to travellers arriving at Edmonton International Airport in the coming weeks.

Advance Declaration is part of CBSA's Traveller Modernization initiative, which is being implemented over the coming years. Modernizing the travel experience includes the use of digital technologies and tools for both travellers and border services officers.

Quotes

"With Advance Declaration and express lanes now available at Billy Bishop Toronto City and Ottawa International Airports, we are keeping our border secure while providing a better and faster experience for travellers. This is another example of how the CBSA is modernizing the border and we are happy to be working with Ports Toronto and Ottawa International Airport Authority to make this option available to travellers."

Eric Lapierre, Regional Director General, Northern Ontario Region, CBSA and Lisa Janes, Regional Director General, Greater Toronto Area Region, CBSA

"With travel demand growing, we anticipate a busy March break travel season at YOW. I'm confident that travellers will welcome this feature to make the arrival process easier and faster."

Mark Laroche, President and CEO, Ottawa International Airport Authority

"Passengers arriving at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport from the United States who choose to use the Advance Declaration feature will enjoy a faster arrivals experience thanks to Express Lane access. We are pleased to partner with the Canada Border Services Agency to offer this improved service to travellers at Billy Bishop Airport."

RJ Steenstra, President and CEO of Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport and PortsToronto

Quick facts

Early usage data shows that using the Advance Declaration feature in ArriveCAN cuts the amount of time a traveller spends at a PIK or eGate by roughly one third.

A traveller can submit a customs and immigration declaration at any point within 72 hours before their arrival in Canada . Travellers can also edit their declaration, if needed, at the airport kiosk once they arrive. The declaration is not finalized until it has been confirmed at the airport kiosk.

. Travellers can also edit their declaration, if needed, at the airport kiosk once they arrive. The declaration is not finalized until it has been confirmed at the airport kiosk. Personal information provided by travellers through ArriveCAN is protected under the Privacy Act. For more information, see the ArriveCAN privacy notice. Advance CBSA Declaration has an additional privacy notice that is presented to users upon accessing the feature. It offers end-to-end encryption for information the traveller transmits to the CBSA in advance of their arrival in Canada .

Associated links

SOURCE Canada Border Services Agency

For further information: For more information or to schedule an interview with a CBSA representative, please contact: Media Relations, Canada Border Services Agency, [email protected], 1-877-761-5945