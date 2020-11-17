ADRIQ and Mitacs partner to promote innovation, research, and growth in Quebec

The two organizations will contribute to the evolution of the innovation sector through several joint initiatives in 2020–21. Mitacs will support ADRIQ in implementing its initiatives related to digital transformation to help Quebec small-and-medium enterprises (SMEs) make the most of the latest technologies, including 5G communication. Webinars and other activities will be offered to inform companies, and to encourage them to create partnerships that leave them well positioned to take advantage of future technologies.

The agreement will also allow companies from across Quebec that use the support services of advisors in ADRIQ's innovation and technology consultation network, RCTi (Réseau conseil en innovation et technologie) — including at its virtual innovation clinics — to better understand and use Mitacs services.

Through this agreement, Mitacs will also be a leading partner in ADRIQ's 30th Gala des Prix Innovation, a flagship event in Quebec innovation, which will take place virtually on November 19, 2020. The two organizations will lead additional joint initiatives to galvanize and promote innovation. Networking activities for young entrepreneurs will take place, as well as initiatives to raise awareness and share information about the importance of research and innovation for Quebec.

Mitacs and ADRIQ will allocate a full-time business development expert dedicated to bringing this partnership to life and maximizing its impact on the innovation sphere.

Pascal Monette, Chief Executive Officer, ADRIQ

"Growth, innovation, and research are at the heart of ADRIQ's and Mitacs's missions. This partnership will allow us to offer more powerful support to the members, partners, and stakeholders of our two organizations in their efforts to find solutions to today's challenges using research. It will allow us to boost the value of innovation as a driver of progress and economic growth within Quebec society."

Eric Bosco, Chief Business Development Officer, Mitacs

"Human capital is the raw material of innovation, productivity, and competitiveness in the 21st century. Supporting Quebec businesses and society in solving a myriad of problems using collaboration between researchers, entrepreneurs, and other innovation players means investing in sustainable prosperity. It also means contributing to the resilience of our economy at this difficult time. We are proud to join forces with ADRIQ to help organizations solve challenges together by leveraging our existing relationships, knowledge, resources, and business development experts."

About Mitacs:

Mitacs is a not-for-profit organization that fosters growth and innovation in Canada by solving business challenges with research solutions from academic institutions.

by solving business challenges with research solutions from academic institutions. Mitacs is supported by the Government of Canada , the Government of Quebec , and the other provincial and territorial governments.

, the Government of , and the other provincial and territorial governments. For information about Mitacs and our programs, see mitacs.ca/newsroom.

About ADRIQ:

Since 1978, the Association pour le développement de la recherche et de l'innovation du Québec and its Réseau conseil en technologie et en innovation (ADRIQ-RCTi) have been galvanizing the business and institutional ecosystem dedicated to research and innovation.

and its have been galvanizing the business and institutional ecosystem dedicated to research and innovation. This unique and influential group fosters partnerships and collaboration to accelerate commercialization.

ADRIQ addresses major concerns and facilitates opportunities for research and innovation actors in order to create conditions favourable to their success.

