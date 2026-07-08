ADP Research to Launch Monthly Pay Measure in Canada to Track Wage Growth

New report, ADP Canada Pay Insights, will draw on anonymized ADP Canada client payroll to measure pay changes for job-stayers and job-changers across firm size, industry, gender, age, and province

Launching in September: ADP Canada Pay Insights will be released on September 3, 2026 at 8:15am ET, followed by recurring, monthly reports.

Independent Indicator: ADP Canada Pay Insights will serve as an independent labour market indicator of wage trends based on high-frequency, anonymized payroll data representing approximately 1 million workers in Canada.

Workforce Insights: This granular wage growth data can inform businesses of all sizes across geographies, as well as policy makers, academia and economists with a reliable read of the workforce.

ROSELAND, N.J. and TORONTO, July 8, 2026 /CNW/ -- ADP Research, the data-driven research arm of ADP, Inc. will launch a new monthly labour market report in Canada with the release of ADP Canada Pay Insights set to publish on September 3, 2026 at 8:15am ET. This new, recurring data series will serve as an independent labour market indicator to provide a robust, measure of pay growth trends for job-stayers and job-changers across the Canadian private-sector labour market. Drawing on anonymized ADP Canada payroll transaction data from approximately 1 million workers in Canada, ADP Canada Pay Insights will deliver a real-time lens into how pay is changing over time.

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"As demographic change and AI advances reshape the Canadian economy, pay can serve as a barometer of labour market health," said Dr. Nela Richardson, chief economist at ADP. "This new indicator, built on near-real-time payroll data, will track pay growth and worker mobility to gauge the strength and direction of the Canadian labour market."

The report will feature the national median annual pay level, and year-over-year pay growth rate for workers in Canada, with detailed breakouts by firm size, industry, gender, age and province. ADP Canada Pay Insights will use a unique matched sample to track individual, anonymized workers over a 12-month period, enabling a granular analysis of how wages are changing for job-stayers and job-changers. ADP Canada Pay Insights is the only labour market report in Canada that will leverage actual payroll transactions and individual matched employee tracking over time. The monthly report will be distributed free of charge as part of ADP Research's commitment to provide labour market insights to businesses, governments, and the public.

"As the payroll provider for 1 in 5 employees in the Canadian markets we serve, ADP Canada has the the size and scope of data to provide a unique view of how pay is trending for workers in Canada," said Jim Lord, president, ADP Canada. "For nearly half a century, ADP Canada has empowered businesses of all sizes with our deep domain expertise and industry-leading workforce data. With ADP Research's analysis of payroll data, this new pay report can further empower businesses by leveraging data-driven insights on the workforce and emerging trends so they can stay ahead and prepare for the future of work."

Each month, ADP Canada Pay Insights will publish a national pay level figure highlighting the median annual pay for job-stayers, alongside that month's pay change showing the year-over-year percentage growth for Canadian workers. The report will also analyze pay growth trends by industry demographics including age, employer size, and province.

ADP Canada Pay Insights distinguishes between two primary worker categories:

Job-stayers: workers who have remained with the same employer in the same month and 12 months prior

Job-changers: those who have switched employers in the last 12 months.

The inaugurual release of ADP Canada Pay Insights will publish on Thursday, September 3, 2026 at 8:15am ET with a press release available at mediacentre.adp.ca. The monthly data and historical file, as well as a full schedule of recurring data releases will be available on a dedicated ADP Canada Pay Insights page in September.

About ADP Research

The mission of ADP Research is to make the future of work more productive through data-driven discovery. Companies, workers, and policy makers rely on our finely tuned data and unique perspective to make informed decisions that impact workplaces around the world.

To subscribe to monthly email alerts or obtain additional information about ADP Research, including employment and pay data, methodology, and a calendar of release dates, please visit https://www.adpresearch.com.

About ADP (NASDAQ: ADP)

ADP has been shaping the world of work with innovation and expertise for more than 75 years. As a global leader in HR and payroll solutions, ADP continuously works to solve business challenges for our clients and their workers, from simple, easy-to-use tools for small businesses to fully integrated platforms for global enterprises – and everything in between. Always Designing for People means we're focused on just that – people. We use our unmatched AI-driven insights and proven expertise to design innovative solutions that help people achieve greater success at work. More than 1.1 million clients across 140+ countries rely on ADP's exceptional service to support their people and drive their business forward. HR, Talent, Time Management, Benefits, Compliance, and Payroll. Learn more at ADP.com

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SOURCE ADP, Inc.

Michael Brown, ADP, Inc., (862) 399-6556, [email protected]