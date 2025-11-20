Industry's #1-rated workforce management solution is now a part of ADP's leading payroll and HCM platforms

ROSELAND, N.J., Nov. 20, 2025 /CNW/ -- ADP®, a global leader in HR and payroll solutions, today announced the availability of ADP® WorkForce Suite, the industry's #1-rated workforce management solution, now within ADP Workforce Now®, ADP® Lyric HCM, and ADP Global Payroll®. This gives employers and their millions of employees in 140+ countries and territories access to powerful workforce management technology, including time and attendance management, employee scheduling, absence management and workforce analytics tools that can help connect and empower the global workforce. Following ADP's 2024 acquisition of WorkForce Software, organizations with 150+ employees now have a new, top-rated, single global platform to efficiently manage their entire workforce across any geography.

"The pace at which we integrated WorkForce Software across our global platforms only speaks to our relentless goal to transform the global employer and employee experience," said Sreeni Kutam, president of global product and innovation at ADP. "Clients now have the opportunity to offer millions of employees around the world a unified time, pay and HR experience with best-in-class workforce management tools at their fingertips--whether that's giving frontline workers more flexibility with scheduling, enabling remote teams to stay connected, or providing HR leaders clear visibility across their global workforce. Organizations no longer need to piece together solutions on their own. We've created that single, smart solution for them so they can deliver a better, more human-centric global employee experience."

Unified Workforce Management, Real Business Value

The ADP WorkForce Suite helps organizations streamline operations, improve accuracy, and lower costs by connecting workforce management, HR, and payroll. Businesses can automate complex processes, reduce manual effort, and make faster, data-driven decisions, while employees enjoy a smoother experience. Key benefits include:

Simplified compliance: Automation of pay rules, overtime, leave management, and union rules

Automation of pay rules, overtime, leave management, and union rules Smarter scheduling: Job scheduling, where constraints such as worker fatigue and required qualifications can be managed, and demand-based scheduling, where labor can be forecasted based on business drivers

Job scheduling, where constraints such as worker fatigue and required qualifications can be managed, and demand-based scheduling, where labor can be forecasted based on business drivers Actionable insights: Role-based dashboards and predictive analytics for better decision-making

Role-based dashboards and predictive analytics for better decision-making Connected workforce: Mobile access, real-time messaging, and announcements for deskless and remote employees

Mobile access, real-time messaging, and announcements for deskless and remote employees Flexible data capture: Multiple options, including clocks, mobile devices, web, IVR, and biometrics

Global and Union Compliance Made Simple

Serving a range of industries including manufacturing, retail, healthcare, energy, higher education and the public sector, ADP WorkForce Suite supports complex operational environments that demand precision and regulatory adherence. These features give organizations confidence in managing their workforce accurately across any geography or employee group. Capabilities include:

Automated enforcement of collective bargaining agreements and labor rules

Prebuilt country templates to accelerate system configuration and support implementation of labor laws and policies across the world

Multi-language, multi-currency, and multi-time zone support

One Platform, Total Workforce Visibility

The ADP WorkForce Suite delivers a seamless, unified experience that helps organizations get more value from their workforce systems. With single sign-on and consistent interfaces, employees and managers can quickly adopt the platform with minimal training. Data flows effortlessly between HR, payroll, and time management, removing delays and manual work. By consolidating these functions, organizations gain better visibility, standardize processes, reduce operational complexity, and lower overall costs.

Industry Recognition and Market Validation

ADP WorkForce Suite continues to lead the market. It has been ranked #1 by Nucleus Research for 11 consecutive years and recognized as an "Exemplary Leader" by ISG Research. These accolades reflect measurable business impact, helping organizations streamline operations, enhance compliance, and drive efficiency worldwide.

"The availability of ADP WorkForce Suite directly within ADP's comprehensive HCM platforms represents a significant shift in the market," said Evelyn McMullen, research manager at Nucleus Research. "Organizations have traditionally needed to decide between having a single HCM suite or piecing together different best-in-class solutions to meet their needs. Now, as organizations increasingly look to consolidate their HR technology stack to reduce complexity, they don't have to make any tradeoffs between ease and quality. With ADP's unified offering, companies can streamline operations while providing global employees with a more cohesive experience across scheduling, compliance, and daily tasks."

ADP has been shaping the world of work with innovation and expertise for more than 75 years. As a global leader in HR and payroll solutions, ADP continuously works to solve business challenges for our clients and their workers, from simple, easy-to-use tools for small businesses to fully integrated platforms for global enterprises -- and everything in between. Always Designing for People means we're focused on just that – people. We use our unmatched AI-driven insights and proven expertise to design innovative solutions that help people achieve greater success at work. More than 1.1 million clients across 140+ countries rely on ADP's exceptional service to support their people and drive their business forward. HR, Talent, Time Management, Benefits, Compliance, and Payroll. Learn more at ADP.com.

