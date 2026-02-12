Mississauga-raised Yellamaraju teams up with ADP to drive success on and off the course

Team ADP Moves into Canada: Sudarshan Yellamaraju is the first Canadian golfer to join Team ADP, which currently includes PGA and LPGA TOUR golfers from Australia, France, South Africa, and the United States.

Sudarshan Yellamaraju is the first Canadian golfer to join Team ADP, which currently includes PGA and LPGA TOUR golfers from Australia, France, South Africa, and the United States. Rising Talent: Similar to helping workers with career growth and development, ADP is excited to support the 24-year-old Yellamaraju, who recently earned his PGA TOUR card for the 2026 season and followed with a T13 in the recent 2026 Sony Open, the first PGA TOUR event of his rookie season.

Similar to helping workers with career growth and development, ADP is excited to support the 24-year-old Yellamaraju, who recently earned his PGA TOUR card for the 2026 season and followed with a T13 in the recent 2026 Sony Open, the first PGA TOUR event of his rookie season. Connecting People and Innovation: ADP empowers people to perform at their best by leveraging innovative workforce solutions that deliver the data and insights they need to win. Yellamaraju's forward-thinking, innovative approach to the game of golf makes him a terrific fit for Team ADP.

TORONTO, Feb. 12, 2026 /CNW/ -- ADP, a global leader in HR and payroll solutions, has signed Canadian golf professional Sudarshan Yellamaraju to Team ADP, marking the first Canadian golfer to join Team ADP's global roster, which currently includes professional golfers from Australia, France, South Africa, and the United States.

Sudarshan Yellamaraju

"ADP signing Sudarshan to join Team ADP represents ADP's longstanding commitment to the Canadian market where we have operated for nearly half a century," said Jim Lord, president, ADP Canada. "This opportunity deeply aligns our business approach of innovation, consistency and trust with talented professionals who exemplify the power of peak performance through preparation to achieve success. We're thrilled to have Sudarshan join our team and look forward to watching him succeed on tour with ADP in his corner."

The Mississauga-raised Yellamaraju is the first Canadian golfer to join Team ADP, indicative of ADP's continued investment in the country where it has operated for 47 years as a leading HR and payroll solutions provider. Since 1979, Canadian businesses have trusted ADP Canada's innovative workforce solutions and local expertise to achieve success.

From Mississauga to the World Stage

Yellamaraju's career journey to receiving his PGA TOUR card for the 2026 season and a recent T13 at the 2026 Sony Open exemplifies his discipline, resourcefulness, and innovative approach to the game of golf.

Born in Visakhapatnam, India before moving with his family to Winnipeg, Yellamaraju developed his passion for golf after moving to Mississauga at the age of 11, where he taught himself golf through YouTube videos and practice at local courses.

At the age of 19, Yellamaraju turned professional, competing on local mini-tours in Ontario before joining PGA TOUR Canada (now known as PGA TOUR Americas). In 2022, he claimed his first professional victory on the Minor League Golf Tour in Florida. After finishing T14 at the Final Stage of the 2023 PGA Tour Q-School, Yellamaraju earned Korn Ferry Tour membership status for the 2024 season.

In 2025, Yellamaraju enjoyed a breakout Korn Ferry Tour season, including a victory at the Bahamas Great Abaco Classic, plus three additional top 10 finishes, propelling him into PGA TOUR status for 2026 and his recent T13 at the Sony Open.

After years of hard work and resourcefulness, Yellamaraju joins Team ADP at an inflection point for his career where the long-term potential for growth and success is limitless.

"Joining Team ADP with so many impressive golfers from around the world is an exciting milestone for my professional golf career," said Yellamaraju. "I look forward to representing ADP on tour and building on its long-standing history of leading with innovation and a data-driven approach."

To learn more about Team ADP, visit here. To learn more about ADP Canada, visit here.

About ADP (NASDAQ: ADP)

ADP has been shaping the world of work with innovation and expertise for more than 75 years. As a global leader in HR and payroll solutions, ADP continuously works to solve business challenges for our clients and their workers, from simple, easy-to-use tools for small businesses to fully integrated platforms for global enterprises -- and everything in between. Always Designing for People means we're focused on just that – people. We use our unmatched AI-driven insights and proven expertise to design innovative solutions that help people achieve greater success at work. More than 1.1 million clients across 140+ countries rely on ADP's exceptional service to support their people and drive their business forward. HR, Talent, Time Management, Benefits, Compliance, and Payroll. Learn more at ADP.com

ADP, the ADP logo, and Always Designing for People are trademarks of ADP, Inc. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

Copyright © 2026 ADP, Inc. All rights reserved.

SOURCE ADP, Inc.

Michael Brown, ADP, 862 399 6556, [email protected]