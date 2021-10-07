TORONTO, Oct. 7, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - ADP Canada has been designated one of the '2021 Best Places to Work' by Canadian HR Reporter Magazine's inaugural 'Best Places to Work' survey. The designation spotlights excellent employers based on several metrics, including culture, benefits, employee development, and more.

"This designation is very special – it is a direct result of what associates have said about working at ADP," says Andrea Wynter, vice president, human resources, ADP Canada. "It validates our continued focus on creating compelling employee experiences, inclusive culture and placing our people at the centre of everything we do," she adds.

The survey, developed by Key Media's intelligence and marketing team, contained 31 open-form questions which covered key aspects of top employers, including business details, demographics, renumeration and benefits, diversity and inclusion, professional development, and culture.

Transparency, clear communication from leaders, company culture and career development topped the list of attributes ADP associates cited as reasons for choosing ADP Canada as their employer.

"The survey responses highlight associates feel valued and understood," Wynter noted. "From new associates to long tenured employees, building trusted relationships with our people, creating the conditions that help them navigate the realities of their personal and professional lives, all within a safe and welcoming environment, ensures our employees are well supported to thrive and succeed."

Survey Methodology:

Key media's intelligence and marketing team produce and administer a nomination survey (34 questions) for shortlisting companies who wish to be recognized for their excellent workplaces. Weak companies are removed, shortlisted companies administer a more robust true/false, multiple choice, open-form employee survey (31 questions) covering business details, demographics, renumeration and benefits, diversity and inclusion, professional development and culture. Criteria for winners – Companies scoring 80% or higher on average in all criteria.

