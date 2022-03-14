GATINEAU, QC, March 14, 2022 /CNW/ - The Commissioner of Canada Elections (CCE) announced today the publication of 10 administrative monetary penalties (AMPs) to address violations under the Canada Elections Act (the Act) arising out of the 2019 federal general election. In order to maintain transparency, and as required by the Act, summaries of AMPs are published on the CCE's website.

The Commissioner has delegated to the Deputy Commissioner the power to issue Notices of Violations imposing AMPs of up to $500. In that capacity, the Deputy Commissioner issued Notices of Violations to:

a nomination contestant who failed to appoint a replacement financial agent without delay upon the resignation of their financial agent;

three official agents who failed to produce the required candidate's electoral campaign returns within four months after polling day;

six financial agents who failed to produce the required nomination contestant's campaign return within four months following the selection date (or polling day, if the selection day falls within 30 days of an electoral period).

AMPs are a tool the CCE can use to address various types of violations. They aim to promote compliance with the Act and maintain confidence in the integrity of the political financing regime. More information about AMPs and can be found in our Policy for the Administrative Monetary Penalty Regime.

