ADM AÉROPORTS DE MONTRÉAL JOINS THE HIDDEN DISABILITIES SUNFLOWER PROGRAM FOR MORE ACCESSIBLE TRAVEL

MONTRÉAL, May 30, 2024 /CNW/ - ADM Aéroports de Montréal is very proud to announce the launch today of the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower program at YUL Montréal-Trudeau International Airport, a world-renowned program designed to help travellers with invisible disabilities who need a little extra patience, attention and assistance during their passenger journey at the airport.

Colour-coded lanyards are available at the YUL information desk at Gate 4. Wearing a lanyard is voluntary and enables airport staff to identify people with invisible disabilities and provide them with the best possible assistance. This visibility will be two-way, as a complementary lanyard is also available to identify employees who are specifically trained to meet the needs of this customer group.

"We are delighted to launch the Sunflower program at YUL today. All of our teams are committed to providing facilities and services adapted to the needs of people with disabilities. We strongly believe that everyone, regardless of ability, should benefit from a fair and barrier-free passenger journey to YUL Montréal-Trudeau International Airport. This commitment reflects our determination to create an inclusive and accessible environment for all travellers," said Karl Brochu, Vice President, Airport Operations and Air Services Development at ADM. "Combined with our Premium Kids activity, we believe this new program will be an additional service that travellers will appreciate."

Launched in 2016 at Gatwick Airport in the UK, the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower program continues to grow in popularity, with more than 240 airports and 17 airlines around the world taking part.

It's important to remember that some disabilities or conditions are not immediately obvious, making it a real challenge for the traveller who needs assistance. The Sunflower program, with its distinctive logo, enables travellers to discreetly signal to airport staff that they may need extra assistance or more time in their passenger journey.

The implementation of this program is part of ADM's 2023-2026 Accessibility Plan, which outlines the commitment and efforts that are and will be made in the coming years to improve accessibility at our facilities.

About ADM Aéroports de Montréal

ADM Aéroports de Montréal is the airport authority for the Greater Montréal area responsible for the management, operation and development of YUL Montréal-Trudeau International Airport, certified 4-stars under the Skytrax World Airport Star Rating program, and YMX International Aerocity of Mirabel.

For further information: Source: ADM Aéroports de Montréal, Public Affairs 514-394-7304, [email protected]