MONTRÉAL, Dec. 19, 2023 /CNW/ - The Agence de mobilité durable will apply new off-street parking rates based on annual price indexing under the By-law adopted by Montréal's city council on December 19, 2023, concerning rates for the 2024 fiscal year. The change will take effect on January 1, 2024, for the parking lots managed by the Agency.

The payment terminals and the P$ Mobile Service app will be adjusted accordingly.

The updated rates will soon be available on the Agency's website under the Parking tab.

The Agence de mobilité durable, a paramunicipal organization, breaks new ground for more sustainable mobility by managing the curbside and off-street parking spaces that it is assigned, by monitoring public space across Montréal and by providing better information to the community. It lends its sustainable mobility expertise to the City of Montréal in order to improve quality of life and contribute to Montréal's economic vitality by ensuring space is shared equitably and the city is accessible to all. By supporting actions that promote urban mobility, the Agency works to improve customer experience, street sharing and public property occupancy. It also draws on its operational and experimental capacity to support the City of Montréal and its partners in achieving their objectives, while bringing together mobility stakeholders.

