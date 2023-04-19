adidas partnership with Canadian National Women's Hockey star will be renewed for another four years, reinforcing the brand's focus on elevating women in sport

TORONTO, April 19, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, adidas Canada officially re-signs Canadian hockey player and Olympic gold medalist Sarah Nurse as a brand partner, furthering adidas' commitment to supporting and elevating women in sport. The announcement comes after Nurse competed in the Women's World Championship for Team Canada, helping the team take home Silver.

adidas Canada Re-Signs Partnership with Sarah Nurse, Furthering its Commitment to Women in Sport (CNW Group/adidas Canada)

This partnership builds on adidas' continued focus on prioritizing gender equality in sport, bringing female athletes to the forefront of the conversation and most importantly, collaborating with athletes like Nurse to showcase the possibilities and opportunities available for women in sport.

"Since working with adidas in 2019, I have seen firsthand how committed the company is to increasing diversity and visibility in sports," says Sarah Nurse. "As an athlete, I have felt nothing but support from the adidas team as I've worked to accomplish my goals on and off the ice."

Over the past four years, Sarah has participated in adidas' "Impossible is Nothing" and "Ready for Change" campaigns focused on the importance of representation, highlighting the stories of adidas athletes using their platforms to unite their communities in pursuit of equality for all. Through these campaigns, Sarah voiced the challenges and victories of being a woman in sport, especially on the ice.

"I admire that adidas pushes the boundaries and enters conversations that some brands have steered away from," says Sarah Nurse. "And as a fashion fan, I admire the way adidas brings together activewear and streetwear, creating pieces that are practical and fashionable all at once. I am excited to collaborate and take our partnership to the next level!"

"We are delighted to re-sign Sarah Nurse for another four-year partnership with adidas," says Kelly Graham, VP of Marketing at adidas Canada. "Elevating women in sport is incredibly important to our organization and we are excited to build on our existing partnership with Sarah. As a born leader, Sarah continues to push boundaries for female innovation and inspire women globally."

Long term partnerships with female changemakers are one of the many ways adidas Canada demonstrates its commitment to women in sport. From ongoing product innovations that help women feel and perform their best, to programs supporting future generations of athletes, including the adidas Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) network for student-athletes, adidas continues to breakthrough to create possibilities for a more equal future.

About adidas Canada

adidas is a global leader in the sporting goods industry. Headquartered in Herzogenaurach/Germany, the company employs more than 59,000 people across the globe and generated sales of € 22.5 billion in 2022.

SOURCE adidas Canada

For further information: Media Relations, [email protected], Tel.: +1 416-413-4796