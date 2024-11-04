adidas Launches New "Home of Sport" Store in Vancouver on Robson Street

Innovative flagship store redefines retail experience, blending sport and culture, within an iconic heritage building in downtown Vancouver

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - adidas is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its "Home of Sport" store on Robson Street, set to debut mid-November. This flagship location will be the first of its kind in Canada and the U.S., offering a unique shopping experience that celebrates the essence of sport through a culturally rich lens.

The Home of Sport store will occupy nearly 35,000 square feet, seamlessly integrating both the main floor and basement of the historic building. Once home to the Central Branch of the Vancouver Public Library, the space retains its stunning architectural design, providing a unique backdrop for an elevated shopping experience. The store will feature innovative digital tools such as LED tickers that enhance navigation and storytelling for consumers, inviting visitors to engage with adidas's diverse product offerings - from performance gear to lifestyle apparel and more.

"Our new store on Robson Street is an exciting step for adidas in Vancouver and also within Canada," says Lesley Hawkins, Vice President of Retail at adidas Canada. "Our goal is to create a community hub that honours both sport and culture, combining elements like our state-of-the-art Run Lab for personalized footwear analysis and Made For You customization areas to provide an enhanced and memorable shopping experience for everyone.

The Run Lab will use advanced biometric technology to analyze customers' running styles, ensuring they find the perfect footwear fit. In the Made For You spaces, customers can personalize popular products with locally inspired designs, offering a unique way to express their individual style.

Situated in the iconic Robson Central, the store pays homage to the building's history while celebrating its award-winning architectural features. Thoughtful design choices will reveal remnants of the original structure, including restored finishes that reflect the site's heritage, creating a harmonious blend of the past and present.

Known for its diverse community and rich cultural landscape, Vancouver is a key market for adidas. The Robson Street location stands as a testament to the brand's commitment to the city, offering a space that can host community events and activations, further connecting with local consumers.

In 2025, adidas will host an official grand opening for the Home of Sport store. For updates, please visit adidas.ca/en

