ADIDAS CANADA ANNOUNCES AKIM ALIU AS NATIONAL BRAND AMBASSADOR, SUPPORTING DIVERSITY AND EQUALITY IN SPORT

TORONTO, Aug. 31, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, adidas Canada announced the official signing of a long-term partnership with professional hockey player and co-founder of Hockey Diversity Alliance, Akim Aliu. As an advocate and driver of change, Akim is the latest ambassador to join adidas Canada's roster of ambassadors. The partnership marks a coming together behind shared values, including commitment to diversity, inclusion and equality and the belief in the need to remove barriers and bring about transformative change to make sport accessible to all.

Akim is passionate about fighting against racism in hockey and continues to show his dedication by being involved in various diversity and inclusion initiatives. He fearlessly advocates for change in sport, and actions his commitment to bringing about real change through the establishment of Hockey Diversity Alliance, which drives to eradicate racism and intolerance in hockey while also getting more black, indigenous and people of colour playing the game. Alongside this, Akim helped establish a first of its kind BIPOC hockey team in Toronto, through the athletes Time to Dream Foundation and recently signed a deal to publish a book on the battle with racism in hockey.

"We are delighted to welcome Akim to the adidas Canada family of ambassadors," said Alim Dhanji, President, adidas Canada. "The impact Akim has made to push for transformative change to address intolerance and advocate for change is truly inspiring, and we're excited to support diversity and equality initiatives together as partners."

"I couldn't be more excited to partner with a global brand such as adidas, that continues to empower athletes around the world to speak truth to power," said Akim Aliu. "We share the same core values in uplifting marginalized communities and improving access to sport. I have all the faith in the world that this partnership will drive change both in sports but more importantly in society."

adidas Canada is dedicated to continue supporting Akim's commitment to give back to the communities and organizations pushing to drive change in sports across Canada.

