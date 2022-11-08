adidas Canada and Indigo partner to bring wellness-inspired women's line and Indigo-exclusive LEGO Kids collection to Canadians

A new national, long-term partnership kicks off today with select adidas apparel now available at Indigo stores across the country and indigo.ca

TORONTO, Nov. 8, 2022 /CNW/ - Two beloved brands – adidas Canada and Indigo – have come together to bring exciting new offerings to Canadians as the first step in a longer-term partnership. Starting today, signature and exclusive adidas apparel are available at both Indigo.ca and select Indigo stores, including Toronto Eaton Centre (ON), Sherway Gardens (ON), Bay & Bloor (ON), Yorkdale (ON), Robson (BC) and Place Montreal Trust (QC).

adidas Canada will be offering products from the women's studio and loungewear collections in store and at Indigo.ca (CNW Group/adidas Canada) The LEGO x adidas collection will be available exclusively at Indigo. (CNW Group/adidas Canada) The LEGO x adidas collection will be available exclusively at Indigo. (CNW Group/adidas Canada) adidas Canada will be offering products from the women's studio and loungewear collections in store and at Indigo.ca (CNW Group/adidas Canada) The LEGO x adidas collection will be available exclusively at Indigo. (CNW Group/adidas Canada)

"Indigo is on a mission to help our customers live their life, on purpose – on their own terms. Our expanding assortment is intentionally curated to help customers pursue their passions, at any age, and to connect customers to what matters most to them." says Peter Ruis, Chief Executive Officer at Indigo. "Now more than ever, Canadians are prioritizing their overall wellbeing and are investing in products that align with their lifestyle and conscience, which is what makes this partnership so perfect for the Indigo customer."

The Collections

Indigo becomes the first and only third-party retailer across Canada to carry the adidas LEGO kids' collection. The LEGO kids' collection reflects both LEGO and adidas' colourful and inventive spirit and aims to foster a more playful, positive, and inclusive world for children.

In addition, adidas joins Indigo's community of wellness brands, offering products from the adidas women's studio and loungewear collections. Canadians can expect to see everything from yoga pants to after-workout essentials available both in store and at Indigo.ca.

"Sport and wellness is at the heart of everything we do at adidas," says Alim Dhanji, President of adidas Canada. "We're excited to join forces with another brand as passionate about helping Canadians embrace wellness as we are. Together with Indigo, we'll bring our shared vision to life – and give Canadians the opportunity to experience adidas in a way they haven't before."

In-Store Events

Wellness goes beyond products – it's also about the experience. To reinforce this, adidas and Indigo will host a series of in-store events and activations. The first will begin in November, focused on kids, and will include an interactive experience perfect for both adults and children. The events are available at no charge and open to everyone who visits the store. Indigo and adidas will be announcing event dates and details in the coming weeks via their social channels.

Pricing & Availability

The adidas collection is now available at select Indigo stores across the country. Collections range in pricing from $25-$110 CAD. For more details and availability, or to order online, visit indigo.ca/home/brand/adidas .

About adidas Canada

adidas is a global leader in the sporting goods industry. Headquartered in Herzogenaurach/Germany, the company employs more than 61,000 people across the globe and generated sales of € 21.2 billion in 2021. To learn more about adidas Canada, please visit the "About Us" link at www.adidas.ca.

About Indigo

Indigo is a publicly traded Canadian company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (IDG). Indigo is on a mission to support its customers and employees to live their life, on purpose, by providing life enriching products, inspirational content and illuminating experiences. Indigo believes in real books, in living life fully and generously, in being kind to each other and that stories – big and little – connect us.

The Company supports a separate registered charity, called the Indigo Love of Reading Foundation (the "Foundation"), which is committed to addressing educational inequality, and more specifically the literacy crisis in Canada. With the support of the Company, its customers, employees, and suppliers, the Foundation has committed over $35.0 million to more than 3,500 high-needs elementary schools across Canada since 2004. The Foundation is dedicated to raising awareness about the critical importance of children's literacy while providing essential literary support to high-needs children across Canada.

To learn more about Indigo, please visit the "Our Company" section at indigo.ca.

SOURCE adidas Canada

For further information: Media Relations Contacts: Maryann Nasello, [email protected], 416-413-4780; Cali Timmins, [email protected], 647-206-5787