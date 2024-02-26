adidas Canada adds UConn Huskies forward, Aaliyah Edwards, to its roster of female athletes, furthering commitment to women in sport

Edwards joins adidas Canada as the first NIL student athlete in Canada

TORONTO, Feb. 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, adidas Canada announced the signing of Aaliyah Edwards to the brand's incredibly talented roster of athletes, furthering adidas' continued focus on elevating women in sport. Born in Kingston, Ontario, Edwards is currently a senior at the University of Connecticut and plays for the UConn Huskies women's basketball team. She's recognized as a tenacious, standout player and has been a recent recipient of 2023 Big East Most Improved Player and Most Outstanding Player awards. In 2020, she also made her Olympic debut in Tokyo, participating as the youngest member of the Candian women's basketball team.

Edwards is the first Canadian to be offered an NIL agreement, demonstrating adidas' commitment to creating more equitable and inclusive opportunities for all women in sport. Announced in 2022, adidas entered into its first NIL deals with student-athletes, focusing on an all-female roster designed to unlock opportunities and provide a platform to be mentored and celebrated. The brand continues to work with student-athletes across a cross section of sport, providing valuable opportunities to further their college careers.

"We are so proud to welcome Aaliyah to the adidas Canada basketball family," said Kelly Graham, Head of Marketing at adidas Canada. "The athletic achievements Aaliyah has made in her career so far are inspirational, and her passion for basketball and the community surrounding the sport hasn't gone unnoticed. She is a natural leader and positive influence for so many young aspiring athletes and we deeply value her dedication to championing other female athletes within the community."

Edwards is joining the adidas basketball roster at an exciting time as the brand is continuing to grow its basketball collection including 2024's CHAPTER 02 collection, created for the modern baller, which Edwards perfectly embodies.

"I couldn't be more excited to join the adidas basketball family," said Aaliyah Edwards. "Through our shared values of elevating women in sport and hosting community initiatives to improve access to sport, this partnership will have a profound impact not only on myself, but also other young athletes just like me."

In her 2023 offseason, Aaliyah hosted a basketball development camp at a local Kingston high school, offering time and mentorship to aspiring young athletes. adidas Canada is dedicated to supporting Aaliyah's personal commitment to giving back and champions organizations working to drive change in sports across Canada.

adidas is a global leader in the sporting goods industry. Headquartered in Herzogenaurach/Germany, the company employs more than 59,000 people across the globe and generated sales of € 22.5 billion in 2022.

