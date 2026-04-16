ADF GROUP INC. ANNOUNCES THE RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED JANUARY 31, 2026 Français

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ADF Group Inc.

Apr 16, 2026, 07:00 ET

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Revenue of $258.7 million.
  • Net income of $26.3 million or $0.93 per share, basic and diluted.
  • Cash flows from operations of $49.4 million for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2026.
  • Record order backlog (1) reaching $561.1 million as at January 31, 2026, 57% of which is made up of Canadian contracts.
  • Higher cash position even with the acquisition of Groupe LAR finalized on September 18, 2025.

TERREBONNE, QC, April 16, 2026 /CNW/ - ADF GROUP INC. ("ADF" or the "Corporation") (TSX: DRX) closed its 2026 fiscal year with revenues of $258.7 million compared to $339.6 million last year.

Gross margin, as a percentage of revenues (1), went from 31.6% for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2025, to 23.1% for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2026. This variation is in line with the decrease in revenues and is largely explained by the impact of U.S. tariffs.

The decrease in revenues obliged ADF to implement a Work-Sharing program at its Terrebonne plant during the first quarter ended April 30, 2025. This program has allowed the Corporation to mitigate the negative impacts of the decrease in fabrication hours, but not entirely. U.S. tariffs also had an indirect negative impact on the Corporation's margins; impact caused by the increase in the price of steel set by the U.S. steel mills.

Adjusted earning before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (1) (adjusted EBITDA) for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2026, totalled $43.5 million, compared with $91.3 millions a year earlier.

For the fiscal year ended January 31, 2026, ADF posted net income of $26.3 million ($0.93 per share basic and diluted) compared with net income of $56.8 million ($1.84 per share, basic and diluted) a year earlier.

As at January 31, 2026, the Corporation had a working capital (1) of $104.8 million, which is $4.4 million less than from the same date a year earlier. Moreover, the Corporation generated cash flow from operating activities totalling $49.4 million during the fiscal year ended January 31, 2026. The Corporation closed the fiscal year ended January 31, 2026, with $62.7 million in liquidities compared with $60.0 million the previous fiscal year, including the buyback and cancellation the Subordinated Voting Shares, totaling $9.0 million during the fiscal year ended January 31, 2026, and the acquisition of Groupe LAR Inc. totaling $16.4 million.

The Corporation's order backlog (1) reached a record high of $561.1 million as at January 31, 2026, compared to $293.1 million as at January 31, 2025. The Corporation's order backlog includes the orders of Groupe LAR, which totaled $138.2 million, and does not include the option to extend the contract announced on July 23, 2025, by five (5) years.

Most of the contracts in hand as at January 31, 2026, will progressively be executed by the end of the fiscal year ending January 31, 2028.

(1)

The order backlog, gross margin as a percentage of revenues and working capital are additional financial measures. Refer to the "Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures" section herein for the definition of these indicators.

(2)

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS financial measure. Refer to the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Other Financial Measures" section of this press release for the definition of this indicator.

Financial Highlights

Fiscal Years Ended January 31,

2026

2025

(In thousands of Canadian dollars, and dollars per share)

$

$

Revenues

258,736

339,632

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

43,501

91,289

Income before income taxes expense

35,793

78,407

Net income for the fiscal year

26,311

56,790

  • Basic and diluted per share

0.93

1.84

Cash flows from operations

49,417

55,056

(In thousands)

Number

Number

Average number of outstanding shares (basic and diluted)

28,426

30,852

(1)

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS financial measure. Refer to the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Other Financial Measures" section of this press release for the definition of this indicator.

Outlook

"Although the results for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2026 are lower than the exceptional results of the previous year, we can certainly be more than satisfied with the financial and operational performances, and the acquisition of Groupe LAR that we were able to carry out successfully " indicated Mr. Jean Paschini, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer

"The order backlog increase, including Groupe LAR's inclusion following the acquisition finalized on September 18, 2025, as well as a more neutral breakdown of the order backlog between the U.S. and Canadian projects places ADF in a more appropriate position regarding the new tariffs reality with our neighbours to the south" concluded Mr. Paschini.

Dividend

On April 15, 2026, ADF Group announced the payment of a semi-annual dividend of $0.02 per subordinate voting share and per multiple voting shares, which will be paid on May 15, 2026, to Shareholders of Record as at April 27, 2026.

Conference Call with Investors

A conference call with investors is scheduled for April 16, 2026, at 10 a.m. (Montreal time) to discuss the results of fiscal year ended January 31, 2026.

To join the conference call without operator assistance, you can register with your phone number on https://emportal.ink/4brhmzo to receive an instant automatic reminder.

You can also join the conference call with operator assistance by dialing 1-800-990-4777 a few minutes prior to the conference call scheduled start time.

A replay of this conference call will be available from 1:00 p.m. on April 16, 2026, until April 23, 2026, by dialing
1-888-660-6345, followed by access code 40793 #.

The conference call (audio) will also be available at the www.adfgroup.com. Members of the media are invited to join in listening mode.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS FOR THE FISCAL YEAR ENDED JANUARY 31, 2026

ADF Group Inc.'s Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held on:

Date: 

June 9, 2026

Time:  

11 a.m.

Location:  

ADF Group Inc. Headquarters
300 Henry-Bessemer Street, Terrebonne, Quebec, Canada J6Y 1T3

Results for the first quarter ended April 30, 2026, will also be released at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

About ADF Group Inc. | ADF Group Inc. is a North American leader in the design and engineering of connections, fabrication, including the application of industrial coatings, and installation of complex steel structures, heavy steel built-ups, as well as in miscellaneous and architectural metals for the non-residential infrastructure sector. ADF Group Inc. is one of the few players in the industry capable of handling highly technically complex mega projects on fast-track schedules in the commercial, institutional, industrial and public sectors. The Corporation operates two fabrication plants and two paint shops, in Canada and in the United States, and a Construction Division in the United States, which specializes in the installation of steel structures and other related products.

About Groupe LAR Inc. | Established in 1942 and based in Métabetchouan Lac-à-la-Croix, in the Lac-Saint Jean region, in Quebec, Groupe LAR Inc. operates in the machining, welding, and industrial mechanics sectors. Groupe LAR Inc. is a Canadian leader in the design, manufacture and installation of mechanically welded steel structures. Primarily focused on the rapidly expanding large-scale hydroelectricity market, Groupe LAR Inc. also offers customized overhead crane solutions for the heavy industry.

Forward-Looking Statements | This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect ADF's objectives and expectations. These statements are identified by verbs such as "expects" as well as the use of future and conditional verb tenses. By their nature, these statements involve risks and uncertainties. As a result, actual facts may differ from ADF's expectations.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Other Financial Measures | Are measures derived primarily from the consolidated financial statements but are not a standardized financial measure under the financial reporting framework used to prepare the Corporation's financial statements. Therefore, readers should be careful not to confuse or substitute them with performance measures prepared in accordance with IFRS. In addition, readers should avoid comparing these non-IFRS financial measures to similarly titled measures provided or used by other issuers. The definition of these indicators and their reconciliation with comparable International Financial Reporting Standards measures issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IFRS Accounting Standards") is as follows:

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA shows the extent to which the Corporation generates profits from operations, without considering the following items:

  • Net financial expenses;
  • Income taxes expense;
  • Fees related to business combination;
  • Foreign exchange gains or losses, and
  • Depreciation and amortization of property, plant and equipment, intangible assets, and right-of-use assets.

Net income is reconciled with adjusted EBITDA in the table below:

Fiscal Years Ended January 31

2026

2025

(In thousands of dollars)

$

$

Net income

26,311

56,790

Income taxes expense

9,482

21,617

Net financial expenses

827

1,116

Amortization

6,920

6,160

Fees related to business combination

2,109

-

Foreign exchange loss (gain)

(2,148)

5,606

Adjusted EBITDA

43,501

91,289

Gross Margin as a Percentage of Revenues

Gross margin as a percentage of revenue indicator is used by the Corporation to assess the level of profitability for a given period based on the project mix for that same period. This indicator is subject to fluctuations in project prices and also in the operational efficiency of the Corporation. The indicator of gross margin as a percentage of revenues results from dividing gross margin by revenues.

Order Backlog

The order backlog is a measure used by the Corporation to assess future revenue levels. The order backlog includes firm orders obtained by the Corporation, either through a firm contract or a formal notice to proceed confirmed by the client. The order backlog disclosed by the Corporation therefore includes the portion of confirmed contracts that have not been put into production.

Working Capital

The working capital indicator is used by the Corporation to assess whether current assets are sufficient to meet current liabilities. It is therefore equal to current assets, less current liabilities.

Website: www.adfgroup.com 

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

As at January 31,

2026

2025

(In thousands of Canadian dollars)

$

$

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

62,729

59,983

Accounts receivable

73,259

83,910

Current income taxes assets

5,278

1,586

Contract assets

22,158

26,491

Inventories

19,568

13,489

Derivative financial instruments

465

Prepaid expenses

3,822

3,095

Assets held for sale

836

Other current assets

3,451

1,010

Total current assets

191,566

189,564

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

106,306

91,886

Right-of-use assets

20,579

22,119

Intangible assets

8,345

4,328

Goodwill

97

Deferred income tax assets

1,647

Other non-current assets

135

Total assets

328,675

307,897

LIABILITIES

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and other current liabilities

58,130

50,236

Current income taxes liabilities

1,634

6,454

Contract liabilities

21,838

11,484

Derivative financial instruments

7,198

Current portion of lease liabilities

893

821

Current portion of long-term debt

4,272

4,177

Total current liabilities

86,767

80,370

Non-current liabilities

Long-term debt

34,425

38,208

Lease liabilities

2,038

2,423

Deferred income taxes liabilities

21,715

17,449

Other non-current liabilities

125

135

Total liabilities

145,070

138,585

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Capital stock

62,541

61,754

Contributed surplus

5,958

6,179

Accumulated other comprehensive income

8,705

15,536

Retained income

106,401

85,843

Total shareholders' equity

183,605

169,312

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

328,675

307,897

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

Fiscal Years Ended January 31,

2026

2025

(In thousands of Canadian dollars, except the number of shares and the amounts per share)

$

$

Revenues

258,736

339,632

Cost of goods sold

198,964

232,391

Gross Margin

59,772

107,241

Selling and administrative expenses

23,191

22,112

Net financial expenses

827

1,116

Fees related to business combination

2,109

Foreign exchange (gain) loss

(2,148)

5,606

23,979

28,834

Income before income taxes expense

35,793

78,407

Income taxes expense

9,482

21,617

Net income for the fiscal year

26,311

56,790

Earnings per share

  • Basic and diluted per share

0.93

1.84

Weighted average number of outstanding basic and diluted shares (in thousands)

28,426

30,852

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Fiscal Years Ended January 31,

2026

2025

(In thousands of Canadian dollars)

$

$

Net income for the fiscal year

26,311

56,790

Other comprehensive income (loss):

Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations (a)

(6,831)

7,253

Comprehensive income for the fiscal year

19,480

64,043

(a) Will subsequently be reclassified to net income.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Capital
Stock

Contributed
Surplus

Accumulated Other
Comprehensive Income

Retained
Income

Total

(In thousands of Canadian dollars)

$

$

$

$

$

Balance, February 1, 2024

68,127

6,435

8,283

79,285

162,130

Net income for the fiscal year

56,790

56,790

Other comprehensive income

7,253

7,253

Comprehensive income for the fiscal year

7,253

56,790

64,043

Buyback and cancellation of shares

(6,373)

(256)

(49,308)

(55,937)

Dividends

(924)

(924)

Balance, January 31, 2025

61,754

6,179

15,536

85,843

169,312

Capital
Stock

Contributed
Surplus

Accumulated Other
Comprehensive Income

Retained
Income

Total

(In thousands of Canadian dollars)

$

$

$

$

$

Balance, February 1, 2025

61,754

6,179

15,536

85,843

169,312

Net income for the fiscal year

26,311

26,311

Other comprehensive income

(6,831)

(6,831)

Comprehensive income for the fiscal year

(6,831)

26,311

19,480

Buyback and cancellation of shares

(2,907)

(221)

(4,591)

(7,719)

Issuance of shares

3,694

(16)

3,678

Dividends

(1,146)

(1,146)

Balance, January 31, 2026

62,541

5,958

8,705

106,401

183,605

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

Fiscal Years Ended January 31,

2026

2025

(In thousands of Canadian dollars)

$

$

OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Net income for the fiscal year

26,311

56,790

Non-cash items:

Amortization of property, plant and equipment

5,518

4,917

Amortization of right-of-use assets

772

745

Amortization of intangible assets

630

498

Loss (gain) on derivative financial instruments

(7,662)

7,403

Non-cash foreign exchange gain

2,525

(5,298)

Share-based compensation

987

1,386

Income taxes expense

9,482

21,617

Investment tax credit

680

(1,601)

Net financial expenses

827

1,116

Interest income

1,871

2,590

Provision for inventories depreciation

(294)

212

Others

(283)

(362)

Net income adjusted for non-cash items

41,364

90,013

Change in non-cash working capital items (1)

25,012

(25,067)

Income taxes paid

(16,959)

(9,890)

Cash flows from operating activities

49,417

55,056

INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Business combination, net of cash acquired

(16,381)

Acquisition of property, plant and equipment

(7,402)

(8,283)

Acquisition of intangible assets

(3,666)

(810)

Others

176

384

Cash flows used in investing activities

(27,273)

(8,709)

FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Repurchase and cancellation of shares

(9,001)

(54,574)

Repayment of the long-term debt

(4,024)

(3,076)

Payment of lease liabilities

(719)

(700)

Dividends paid

(1,146)

(924)

Interest paid

(1,925)

(2,795)

Cash flows used in financing activities

(16,815)

(62,069)

Impact of fluctuations in foreign exchange rate on cash and cash equivalents

(2,583)

3,326

Net change in cash and cash equivalents during the fiscal year

2,746

(12,396)

Cash, and cash equivalents, beginning of fiscal year

59,983

72,379

Cash and cash equivalents, end of fiscal year

62,729

59,983

(1) The following table sets out in detail the components of the "Change in non-cash working capital items":

Fiscal Years Ended January 31,

2026

2025

(In thousands of Canadian dollars)

$

$

Accounts receivable

14,599

159

Contract assets

10,438

20,210

Inventories

(2,813)

244

Prepaid expenses

264

(658)

Other current assets

(2,730)

776

Accounts payable and other current liabilities

(893)

(9,398)

Contract liabilities

6 157

(36,389)

Others

(10)

(11)

Change in non-cash working capital items

25,012

(25,067)

Segmented Information

The Corporation operates one operational sector, being, the non-residential construction industry, primarily in the United States and Canada. This sector includes the following areas of expertise: the design and engineering of connections, fabrication, including industrial coating, and installation of complex steel structures, heavy steel built-ups, as well as miscellaneous and architectural metalwork.

The Corporation also operates in the field of machining, welding and industrial mechanics and offers design, fabrication, and installation of welded steel structures, and customized overhead crane solutions for heavy industry.

Fiscal Years Ended January 31,

2026

2025

(In thousands of Canadian dollars)

$

$

Revenues

Canada

42,798

40,836

United States

215,938

298,796

258,736

339,632

As at January 31,

2026

2025

(In thousands of Canadian dollars)

$

$

Non-current assets (1)

Canada

89,322

68,624

United States

46,140

49,709

135,462

118,333

(1) The non-current assets mainly include property, plant and equipment, intangible assets, right-of-use assets, goodwill and others non-current assets.

Revenues from external clients were allocated to each country on the basis of the project's location.

During the fiscal year ended January 31, 2026, 74% of the Corporation's revenues was realized with two (2) clients, each representing 10% and more of its revenues (78% with two (2) clients during the fiscal year ended January 31, 2025).

The following table presents the breakdown of revenues for each of these clients:

Fiscal Years Ended January 31,

2026 (1)

2025 (1)

(In thousands of Canadian dollars)

$

$

Client A

128,412

170,351

Client B

62,423

Client C

93,383

190,835

263,734

(1) From the United States.

SOURCE ADF Group Inc.

Jean Paschini, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer; Jean-François Boursier, CPA, Chief Financial Officer, Telephone: (450) 965-1911

Organization Profile

ADF Group Inc.

ADF Group Inc. is a North American leader in the design, engineering, fabrication and installation in the non-residential construction industry of complex steel structures, heavy built-ups, as well as in miscellaneous and architectural metals. ADF is one of the key players...