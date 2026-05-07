TERREBONNE, QC, May 7, 2026 /CNW/ - ADF GROUP INC. ("ADF" or the "Corporation") (TSX: DRX), a North American leader in the fabrication of steel superstructures, announces that Mr. Jean-Francois Boursier, ADF's Chief Financial Officer, will retire on December 31, 2026, after more than 16 years of service with ADF Group Inc. He will remain in his position until that date and then, starting January 1, 2027, will serve as a strategic advisor until a date to be confirmed, to ensure a smooth transition.

"Jean-Francois's dedication to ADF has greatly contributed to our success, and I would like to congratulate and thank him on behalf of the Corporation, our employees, and the Board of Directors," said Jean Paschini, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of ADF.

"Jean-François ensured the strength of the Corporation's financial position and the disciplined allocation of capital by overseeing sustained investments across the business, including the construction of the plant in Great Falls, Montana, the automation of our plant in Terrebonne, Quebec, and, more recently, the acquisition of Groupe LAR in Métabetchouan, Quebec, last September," concluded Mr. Paschini.

A recruitment process will begin in the coming days, in which Mr. Boursier will actively participate.

About ADF Group Inc. | ADF Group Inc. is a North American leader in the design and engineering of connections, fabrication, including the application of industrial coatings, and installation of complex steel structures, heavy steel built-ups, as well as in miscellaneous and architectural metals for the non-residential infrastructure sector. ADF Group Inc. is one of the few players in the industry capable of handling highly technically complex mega projects on fast-track schedules in the commercial, institutional, industrial and public sectors. The Corporation operates three fabrication plants and three paint shops, in Canada and in the United States, and a Construction Division in the United States, which specializes in the installation of steel structures and other related products.

About Groupe LAR Inc. | Established in 1942 and based in Métabetchouan Lac-à-la`-Croix in the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region, in Quebec, Groupe LAR Inc. operates in the machining, welding, and industrial mechanics sectors. Groupe LAR Inc. is a Canadian leader in the design, manufacture and installation of mechanically welded steel structures. Primarily focused on the rapidly expanding large-scale hydroelectricity market, Groupe LAR Inc. also offers customized overhead crane solutions for the heavy industry.

Forward-Looking Statements | This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect ADF's objectives and expectations. These statements are identified by verbs such as "expects" as well as the use of future and conditional verb tenses. By their nature, these statements involve risks and uncertainties. As a result, actual facts may differ from ADF's expectations.

Website: www.adfgroup.com

SOURCE ADF Group Inc.

Jean Paschini, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer; Jean-François Boursier, CPA, Chief Financial Officer, Telephone: (450) 965-1911