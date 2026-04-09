(All amounts are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.)

TERREBONNE, QC, April 9, 2026 /CNW/ - ADF GROUP INC. ("ADF" or the "Corporation") (TSX: DRX), a North American leader in the fabrication of steel superstructures, announces the signing of new contracts in Quebec and in the United States worth $157.3 million.

The largest of this series of new contracts, in terms of value and duration, is for the fabrication and delivery of various heavy steel structures for a project in the hydroelectric sector in Quebec. This project is a 4-year master contract. Fabrication work on this contract will begin soon at Groupe LAR plant in Métabetchouan, Quebec.

The other contracts announced today consist in the fabrication of various steel structures for projects in the transportation infrastructure sector and for new commercial buildings in western U.S.A. ADF's plants in Terrebonne, Quebec and in Great Falls, Montana will be involved in carrying out these new contracts.

"We have a good backlog in hand with a diverse portfolio of projects, and we are continuing our work to prepare our backlog for the coming years. The acquisition of Groupe LAR last September is one of the key elements of our strategy to develop and diversify our order backlog. Groupe LAR is also a source of expertise and experience diversification in a highly specialized field" added Mr. Jean Paschini, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer.

The Corporation's order backlog reached $561.1 million as at January 31, 2026, excluding new projects announced today.

About ADF Group Inc. | ADF Group Inc. is a North American leader in the design and engineering of connections, fabrication, including the application of industrial coatings, and installation of complex steel structures, heavy steel built-ups, as well as in miscellaneous and architectural metals for the non-residential infrastructure sector. ADF Group Inc. is one of the few players in the industry capable of handling highly technically complex mega projects on fast-track schedules in the commercial, institutional, industrial and public sectors. The Corporation operates two fabrication plants and two paint shops, in Canada and in the United States, and a Construction Division in the United States, which specializes in the installation of steel structures and other related products.

About Groupe LAR Inc. | Established in 1942 and based in Métabetchouan Lac-à-la`-Croix in the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region, in Quebec, Groupe LAR Inc. operates in the machining, welding, and industrial mechanics sectors. Groupe LAR Inc. is a Canadian leader in the design, manufacture and installation of mechanically welded steel structures. Primarily focused on the rapidly expanding large-scale hydroelectricity market, Groupe LAR Inc. also offers customized overhead crane solutions for the heavy industry.

Forward-Looking Statements | This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect ADF's objectives and expectations. These statements are identified by verbs such as "expects" as well as the use of future and conditional verb tenses. By their nature, these statements involve risks and uncertainties. As a result, actual facts may differ from ADF's expectations.

Website: www.adfgroup.com

SOURCE ADF Group Inc.

Jean Paschini, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer; Jean-François Boursier, CPA, Chief Financial Officer, Telephone: (450) 965-1911