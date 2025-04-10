ADF GROUP INC. ANNOUNCES THE RESULTS FOR THE FISCAL YEAR ENDED JANUARY 31, 2025 Français

ADF Group Inc.

Apr 10, 2025, 07:00 ET

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Revenues of $339.6 million, up by $8.6 million from the previous fiscal year.
  • Net income of $56.8 million, up by $19.2 million or 50.9% from the previous fiscal year.
  • Cash flow from operations of $55.1 million for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2025.
  • The Corporation's order backlog (1) totalled $293.1 million as at January 31, 2025, excluding the new orders totalling $120.0 million announced on February 26, 2025.

TERREBONNE, QC, April 10, 2025 /CNW/ - ADF GROUP INC. ("ADF" or the "Corporation") (TSX: DRX) recorded revenues of $339.6 million during the fiscal year ended January 31, 2025, compared with $331.0 million the previous fiscal year. 

Gross margin, as a percentage of revenues (1), went from 22.0% for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2024, to 31.6% for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2025. This variation as a percentage of revenues is explained by the level of fabrication activity compared to the previous fiscal year, thus generating a better absorption of fixed costs and also by the improvement in internal efficiency gained by the investments in automation made in recent years at ADF's plant in Terrebonne, Quebec.

Adjusted earning before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (2) (adjusted EBITDA) for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2025, totalled $91.3 million, which is $35.4 million or 63.2% higher than at the same date a year earlier.

For the fiscal year ended January 31, 2025, ADF posted net income of $56.8 million ($1.84 per share basic and diluted) compared with net income of $37.6 million ($1.15 per share, basic and diluted) a year earlier.

As at January 31, 2025, the Corporation had a working capital (1) of $109.2 million, practically unchanged from the same date a year earlier. In addition, the Corporation generated cash flow from operating activities totalling $55.1 million during the fiscal year ended January 31, 2025. The Corporation closed the fiscal year ended January 31, 2025, with $60.0 million in liquidity compared to $72.4 million on January 31, 2024, including the full buyback for cancellation of 3,487,589 Subordinated Voting Shares, for a total cash consideration of $54.6 million during the fiscal year ended January 31, 2025.

As at January 31, 2025, the Corporation's order backlog (1) stood at $293.1 million excluding the new orders totaling $120.0 million announced on February 26, 2025, compared with $510.9 million as at January 31, 2024. The majority of projects in hand will be progressively carried out by the second semester of the fiscal year ending January 31, 2027.

Financial Highlights

Fiscal Years Ended January 31,

2025

2024

(In thousands of Canadian dollars, and dollars per share)

$

$

Revenues

339,632

331,023

Adjusted EBITDA (2)

91,289

55,939

Income before income taxes expense

78,407

46,406

Net income for the fiscal year

56,790

37,622

—    Basic and diluted per share

1.84

1.15

Cash flows from operating activities

55,056

77,860



(In thousands)

Number

Number

Average number of outstanding shares (basic and diluted)

30,852

32,640
  1. The order backlog, gross margin as a percentage of revenues and working capital are additional financial measures. Refer to the "Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures" section herein for the definition of these indicators.
  2. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS financial measure.  Refer to the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Other Financial Measures" section of this press release for the definition of this indicator

Work-Sharing Program

Given the projects in the pipeline and the fabrication schedule, the Corporation has applied for and will soon received authorization from Service Canada to implement a Work-Sharing program for some of its employees at its fabrication plant in Terrebonne, Quebec. The program would come into effect on April 14, 2025, and would allow some employees to benefit from the Employment Insurance program to compensate for reduced working hours. This program, as already discussed with the union executive, will be submitted to a vote of its unionized employees on April 12, 2025. This program would allow ADF to closely manage its costs until the fabrication phase of the recently announced projects begins. As a result, approximately 200 employees would see their working hours reduced between 50% and 60% ; hours which would be compensated by the government program.

Outlook

"Although we announced $120.0 million in new contracts at the very beginning of the current fiscal year, the uncertainty caused by the imposition of U.S. tariffs is delaying the conclusion of new commercial agreements, and in this context, we are compelled to analyze certain contingency measures, including the implementation of the Work-Sharing Program at our plant located in Terrebonne, Quebec. In this sense, we can already confirm that revenues for the fiscal year ending January 31, 2026, will be down, mainly in the first quarters, and that our margins will also be affected by the direct and indirect impacts of U.S. tariffs," said Mr. Jean Paschini, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer.

"Rest assured, as ADF has always done for nearly 70 years now, that our decisions will be made based on the Corporation's continued sound and prudent growth," concluded Mr. Paschini.

Dividend

On April 9, 2025, ADF Group announced the payment of a semi-annual dividend of $0.02 per subordinate voting share and per multiple voting shares, which will be paid on May 15, 2025, to Shareholders of Record as at April 24, 2025.

About ADF Group Inc. | ADF Group Inc. is a North American leader in the design and engineering of connections, fabrication, including the application of industrial coatings, and installation of complex steel structures, heavy steel built-ups, as well as in miscellaneous and architectural metals for the non-residential infrastructure sector. ADF Group Inc. is one of the few players in the industry capable of handling highly technically complex mega projects on fast-track schedules in the commercial, institutional, industrial and public sectors. The Corporation operates two fabrication plants and two paint shops, in Canada and in the United States, and a Construction Division in the United States, which specializes in the installation of steel structures and other related products.

Forward-Looking Information | This press release contains forward-looking statements reflecting ADF's objectives and expectations. These statements are identified by the use of verbs such as "expect" as well as by the use of future or conditional tenses. By their very nature these types of statements involve risks and uncertainty. Consequently, reality may differ from ADF's expectations.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Other Financial Measures | Are measures derived primarily from the consolidated financial statements but are not a standardized financial measure under the financial reporting framework used to prepare the Corporation's financial statements. Therefore, readers should be careful not to confuse or substitute them with performance measures prepared in accordance with IFRS. In addition, readers should avoid comparing these non-IFRS financial measures to similarly titled measures provided or used by other issuers. The definition of these indicators and their reconciliation with comparable International Financial Reporting Standards measures issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IFRS Accounting Standards") is as follows:

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA shows the extent to which the Corporation generates profits from operations, without considering the following items:

—          Net financial expenses;
—          Income taxes expense;
—          Foreign exchange losses, and
—          Depreciation and amortization of property, plant and equipment, intangible assets, and right-of-use assets.

Net income is reconciled with adjusted EBITDA in the table below:

Fiscal Years Ended January 31,

2025

2024

(In thousands of Canadian dollars)

$

$

Net income

56,790

37,622

Income taxes expense

21,617

8,784

Net financial expenses

1,116

2,573

Amortization

6,160

5,800

Foreign exchange loss

5,606

1,160

Adjusted EBITDA

91,289

55,939

Gross Margin as a Percentage of Revenues

Gross margin as a percentage of revenue indicator is used by the Corporation to assess the level of profitability for a given period based on the project mix for that same period. This indicator is subject to fluctuations in project prices and also in the operational efficiency of the Corporation. The indicator of gross margin as a percentage of revenues results from dividing gross margin by revenues.

Order Backlog

The order backlog is a measure used by the Corporation to assess future revenue levels. The order backlog includes firm orders obtained by the Corporation, either through a firm contract or a formal notice to proceed confirmed by the client. The order backlog disclosed by the Corporation therefore includes the portion of confirmed contracts that have not been put into production.

Working Capital

The working capital indicator is used by the Corporation to assess whether current assets are sufficient to meet current liabilities. It is therefore equal to current assets, less current liabilities.

All amounts are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise specified.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

As at January 31,

2025

2024

(In thousands of Canadian dollars)

$

$

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

59,983

72,379

Accounts receivable

83,910

77,844

Current income taxes assets

1,586

115

Contract assets

26,491

44,862

Inventories

13,489

13,534

Investment taxes credit

834

3,112

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

3,271

3,730

Total current assets

189,564

215,576

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

91,886

86,615

Right-of-use assets

22,119

21,173

Intangible assets

4,328

3,925

Deferred income tax assets

266

Other non-current assets

1,050

Total assets

307,897

328,605

LIABILITIES

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and other current liabilities

50,236

55,441

Current income taxes liabilities

6,454

Contract liabilities

11,484

46,168

Derivative financial instruments

7,198

Current portion of lease liabilities

821

827

Current portion of long-term debt

4,177

3,040

Total current liabilities

80,370

105,476

Non-current liabilities

Long-term debt

38,208

42,138

Lease liabilities

2,423

2,839

Deferred income taxes liabilities

17,449

15,876

Other non-current liabilities

135

146

Total liabilities

138,585

166,475

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Capital stock

61,754

68,127

Contributed surplus

6,179

6,435

Accumulated other comprehensive income

15,536

8,283

Retained income

85,843

79,285

Total shareholders' equity

169,312

162,130

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

307,897

328,605

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

Fiscal Years Ended January 31,

2025

2024

(In thousands of Canadian dollars, except the number of shares and the amounts per share)

$

$

Revenues

339,632

331,023

Cost of goods sold

232,391

258,102

Gross Margin

107,241

72,921

Selling and administrative expenses

22,112

22,782

Net financial expenses

1,116

2,573

Foreign exchange loss

5,606

1,160

28,834

26,515

Income before income taxes expense

78,407

46,406

Income taxes expense

21,617

8,784

Net income for the fiscal year

56,790

37,622

Earnings per share

—      Basic and diluted per share

1.84

1.15

Weighted average number of outstanding basic and diluted shares (in thousands)

30,852

32,640

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Fiscal Years Ended January 31,

2025

2024

(In thousands of Canadian dollars)

$

$

Net income for the fiscal year

56,790

37,622

Other comprehensive income (loss):

Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations (a)

7,253

176

Comprehensive income for the fiscal year

64,043

37,798


a)

Will subsequently be reclassified to net income.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Capital
Stock

Contributed
Surplus

Accumulated
Other
Comprehensive
Income

Retained
Income

Total

(In thousands of Canadian dollars)

$

$

$

$

$

Balance, February 1, 2023

68,127

6,435

8,107

42,316

124,985

Net income for the fiscal year

37,622

37,622

Other comprehensive income

176

176

Comprehensive income for the fiscal year

176

37,622

37,798

Dividends

(653)

(653)

Balance, January 31, 2024

68,127

6,435

8,283

79,285

162,130

Capital
Stock

Contributed
Surplus

Accumulated
Other
Comprehensive
Income

Retained
Income

Total

(In thousands of Canadian dollars)

$

$

$

$

$

Balance, February 1, 2024

68,127

6,435

8,283

79,285

162,130

Net income for the fiscal year

56,790

56,790

Other comprehensive income

7,253

7,253

Comprehensive income for the fiscal year

7,253

56,790

64,043

Repurchase and cancellation of shares

(6,373)

(256)

(49,308)

(55,937)

Dividends

(924)

(924)

Balance, January 31, 2025

61,754

6,179

15,536

85,843

169,312

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

Fiscal Years Ended January 31,

2025

2024

(In thousands of Canadian dollars)

$

$

OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Net income for the fiscal year

56,790

37,622

Non-cash items:

Amortization of property, plant and equipment

4,917

4,612

Amortization of right-of-use assets

745

753

Amortization of intangible assets

498

435

Loss (gain) on derivative financial instruments

7,403

(1,168)

Non-cash foreign exchange gain

(5,298)

(176)

Share-based compensation

1,386

4,576

Income taxes expense

21,617

8,784

Investment tax credit

(1,601)

Net financial expenses

1,116

2,573

Interest income

2,590

1,363

Others

(362)

(583)

Net income adjusted for non-cash items

89,801

58,791

Change in non-cash working capital items (1)

(24,855)

19,162

Income taxes paid

(9,890)

(93)

Cash flows from operating activities

55,056

77,860

INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Acquisition of property, plant and equipment

(8,283)

(5,768)

Acquisition of intangible assets

(810)

(720)

Others

384

222

Cash flows used in investing activities

(8,709)

(6,266)

FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Repurchase and cancellation of shares

(54,574)

Repayment of the long-term debt

(3,076)

(2,296)

Payment of lease liabilities

(700)

(686)

Dividends paid

(924)

(653)

Interest paid

(2,795)

(3,053)

Cash flows used in financing activities

(62,069)

(6,688)

Impact of fluctuations in foreign exchange rate on cash and cash equivalents

3,326

280

Net change in cash and cash equivalents during the fiscal year

(12,396)

65,186

Cash, and cash equivalents, beginning of fiscal year

72,379

7,193

Cash and cash equivalents, end of fiscal year

59,983

72,379

(1)

The following table sets out in detail the components of the "Change in non-cash working capital items":

Fiscal Years Ended January 31,

2025

2024

(In thousands of Canadian dollars)

$

$

Accounts receivable

159

13,589

Contract assets

20,210

(2,217)

Inventories

456

(2,849)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

118

(1,213)

Accounts payable and other current liabilities

(9,398)

10,749

Contract liabilities

(36,389)

1,113

Others

(11)

(10)

Change in non-cash working capital items

(24,855)

19,162

Segmented Information

The Corporation operates one operational sector, being, the non-residential construction industry, primarily in the United States and Canada. This sector includes the following areas of expertise: the design and engineering of connections, fabrication, including industrial coating, and installation of complex steel structures, heavy steel built-ups, as well as miscellaneous and architectural metalwork.

Fiscal Years Ended January 31,

2025

2024

(In thousands of Canadian dollars)

$

$

Revenues

Canada

40,836

36,060

United States

298,796

294,963

339,632

331,023

As at January 31,

2025

2024

(In thousands of Canadian dollars)

$

$

Non-current assets (1)

Canada

68,624

69,359

United States

49,709

43,404

118,333

112,763

(1)

The non-current assets mainly include property, plant and equipment, intangible assets, right-of-use assets, investment tax credits and others non-current assets.

Revenues from external clients were allocated to each country on the basis of the project's location.

During the fiscal year ended January 31, 2025, 78% of the Corporation's revenues was realized with two (2) clients, each representing 10% and more of its revenues (69% with four (4) clients during the fiscal year ended January 31, 2024).

The following table presents the breakdown of revenues for each of these clients:

Fiscal Years Ended January 31,

2025 (1)

2024 (1)

(In thousands of Canadian dollars)

$

$

Client A

45,739

Client B

170,351

Client C

42,086

Client D

92,240

Client E

93,383

48,723

263,734

228,788


(1)

From the United States.

Organization Profile

ADF Group Inc.

