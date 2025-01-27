ADENTRA Announces Credit Facilities Extension

LANGLEY, BC, Jan. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - ADENTRA Inc. ("ADENTRA" or the "Company") (TSX: ADEN) today announced the extension of its credit facilities.

The extension, secured with the Company's existing administrative agent and lender Bank of America, N.A. and a syndicate of lenders (the "Lenders"), extends the credit facilities for five years to January 27, 2030. The credit facilities provide the Company with US$825 million in financing capacity and is comprised of a revolving credit facility of US$600 million and a term loan of US$225 million. The revolving credit facility can be drawn upon in U.S. or Canadian dollars.

"The extension of the credit facilities provides us with the financial flexibility to continue our strategic initiatives, including the Destination 2028 plan of achieving US$3.5 billion in run-rate revenues and an average ROIC of 12%," commented Rob Brown, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Importantly, this extension did not significantly change the existing terms, ensuring stability and continuity in our financial planning," commented Mr. Brown.

The credit facilities bear interest at a rate equal to SOFR plus up to 225 basis points or the base rate of interest charged by the Lenders from time to time plus 125 basis points. The SOFR and base rate margins for the credit facilities are subject to performance pricing adjustments, from time to time, based on the Company's then applicable leverage ratio.

About ADENTRA

ADENTRA is one of North America's largest distributors of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. The Company operates a network of 86 facilities in the United States and Canada. ADENTRA's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ADEN.

SOURCE ADENTRA Inc.

For further information: Maggie MacDougall, Phone: (416) 220-7950, Email: [email protected], Website: www.ADENTRAgroup.com