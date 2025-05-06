ADENTRA Announces Voting Results for Annual General Meeting
News provided byADENTRA Inc.
May 06, 2025, 18:20 ET
Trading Symbol: Toronto Stock Exchange – ADEN
LANGLEY, B.C., May 6, 2025 /CNW/ - ADENTRA Inc. ("ADENTRA" or the "Company") today announced the voting results of the Company's annual general meeting of shareholders held on May 6, 2025 (the "Meeting").
Election of Directors
The nine nominees of management were elected as directors at the Meeting. The voting results for the election of each director nominee are as follows:
|
Name of Nominee
|
Votes For
|
Votes Against
|
Number of
|
Percentage of
|
Number of
|
Percentage of
|
Robert J. Brown
|
15,425,641
|
99.98 %
|
2,888
|
0.02 %
|
Charlotte F. Burke
|
15,346,216
|
99.47 %
|
82,313
|
0.53 %
|
George R. Judd
|
9,815,940
|
63.63 %
|
5,611,588
|
36.37 %
|
Michelle A. Lewis
|
14,625,397
|
94.80 %
|
802,132
|
5.20 %
|
Jim C. Macaulay
|
13,796,334
|
89.43 %
|
1,631,195
|
10.57 %
|
Marie Robinson
|
15,422,802
|
99.97 %
|
4,727
|
0.03 %
|
Richard Roy
|
15,341,262
|
99.44 %
|
86,267
|
0.56 %
|
Qi Tang
|
15,399,721
|
99.82 %
|
27,808
|
0.18 %
|
Rob L. Taylor
|
15,381,546
|
99.70 %
|
45,983
|
0.30 %
Appointment of Auditors
At the Meeting, KPMG LLP was appointed as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and the directors were authorized to fix the remuneration to be paid to the auditors.
About ADENTRA
ADENTRA is one of North America's largest distributors of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. The Company operates a network of 85 facilities in the United States and Canada. ADENTRA's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "ADEN".
SOURCE ADENTRA Inc.
For further information: Faiz Karmally, Chief Financial Officer, Phone: (604) 881-1982, Fax: (604) 881-1995, Email: [email protected]
