ADENTRA Announces Voting Results for Annual General Meeting

Trading Symbol: Toronto Stock Exchange – ADEN

LANGLEY, B.C., May 6, 2025 /CNW/ - ADENTRA Inc. ("ADENTRA" or the "Company") today announced the voting results of the Company's annual general meeting of shareholders held on May 6, 2025 (the "Meeting").

Election of Directors

The nine nominees of management were elected as directors at the Meeting. The voting results for the election of each director nominee are as follows:

Name of Nominee Votes For Votes Against Number of

Votes Percentage of

Votes Number of

Votes Percentage of

Votes Robert J. Brown 15,425,641 99.98 % 2,888 0.02 % Charlotte F. Burke 15,346,216 99.47 % 82,313 0.53 % George R. Judd 9,815,940 63.63 % 5,611,588 36.37 % Michelle A. Lewis 14,625,397 94.80 % 802,132 5.20 % Jim C. Macaulay 13,796,334 89.43 % 1,631,195 10.57 % Marie Robinson 15,422,802 99.97 % 4,727 0.03 % Richard Roy 15,341,262 99.44 % 86,267 0.56 % Qi Tang 15,399,721 99.82 % 27,808 0.18 % Rob L. Taylor 15,381,546 99.70 % 45,983 0.30 %

Appointment of Auditors

At the Meeting, KPMG LLP was appointed as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and the directors were authorized to fix the remuneration to be paid to the auditors.

About ADENTRA

ADENTRA is one of North America's largest distributors of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. The Company operates a network of 85 facilities in the United States and Canada. ADENTRA's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "ADEN".

SOURCE ADENTRA Inc.

For further information: Faiz Karmally, Chief Financial Officer, Phone: (604) 881-1982, Fax: (604) 881-1995, Email: [email protected]