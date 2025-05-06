ADENTRA Announces Voting Results for Annual General Meeting

ADENTRA Inc.

May 06, 2025, 18:20 ET

Trading Symbol: Toronto Stock Exchange – ADEN

LANGLEY, B.C., May 6, 2025 /CNW/ - ADENTRA Inc. ("ADENTRA" or the "Company") today announced the voting results of the Company's annual general meeting of shareholders held on May 6, 2025 (the "Meeting"). 

Election of Directors

The nine nominees of management were elected as directors at the Meeting.  The voting results for the election of each director nominee are as follows:

Name of Nominee

Votes For

Votes Against

Number of
Votes

Percentage of
Votes

Number of
Votes

Percentage of
Votes

Robert J. Brown

15,425,641

99.98 %

2,888

0.02 %

Charlotte F. Burke

15,346,216

99.47 %

82,313

0.53 %

George R. Judd

9,815,940

63.63 %

5,611,588

36.37 %

Michelle A. Lewis

14,625,397

94.80 %

802,132

5.20 %

Jim C. Macaulay

13,796,334

89.43 %

1,631,195

10.57 %

Marie Robinson

15,422,802

99.97 %

4,727

0.03 %

Richard Roy

15,341,262

99.44 %

86,267

0.56 %

Qi Tang

15,399,721

99.82 %

27,808

0.18 %

Rob L. Taylor

15,381,546

99.70 %

45,983

0.30 %

Appointment of Auditors

At the Meeting, KPMG LLP was appointed as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and the directors were authorized to fix the remuneration to be paid to the auditors.

About ADENTRA

ADENTRA is one of North America's largest distributors of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets.  The Company operates a network of 85 facilities in the United States and Canada. ADENTRA's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "ADEN".

For further information: Faiz Karmally, Chief Financial Officer, Phone: (604) 881-1982, Fax: (604) 881-1995, Email: [email protected]

