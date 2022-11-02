Addressing the overrepresentation of Indigenous people in the criminal justice system in Québec

LA TUQUE, QC , Nov. 2, 2022 /CNW/ - Advancing reconciliation requires supporting culturally appropriate, Indigenous-led and community-based justice services. This is key to achieving systemic change in our justice system.

Today, the Honourable David Lametti, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, and Member of Parliament for Saint-Maurice–Champlain, and Grand Chief Constant Awashish of the Conseil de la Nation Atikamekw announced funding to address the overrepresentation of Indigenous peoples in the criminal justice system and provide community-based justice services to Indigenous peoples in Québec.

The Programme de justice communautaire Atikamekw (PJCA) delivers a variety of justice services to meet the specific needs of the Atikamekw Nation in Wemotaci and Manawan, Québec. These include services in the areas of family mediation, victim support, prevention, diversion and reintegration. By providing culturally appropriate, community-based justice services, including Gladue Aftercare services, the PJCA contributes to lowering the risk of recidivism in the community as well as the overrepresentation of Indigenous people in the criminal justice system in Québec.

Justice Canada is providing $908,750 over five years through the Indigenous Justice Program to the Conseil de la Nation Atikamekw to support their efforts to address the overrepresentation of Indigenous people in the criminal justice system. This includes:

Community-based justice program (PJCA): $537,500 over five years for the continued delivery of community-based justice services under the PJCA, and an additional $181,250 over three years in program integrity funding to support the increased demand for these services in the community

Gladue Aftercare services delivered through the PJCA: $190,000 over three years to support the delivery of Gladue Aftercare services, to assist individuals in reintegrating into their communities in a safe and culturally appropriate way

Addressing the systemic factors that contribute to the overrepresentation of Indigenous people, as well as systemic racism in the justice system, is part of the Government of Canada's commitments outlined in the Federal Pathway to Address Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People. Today's announcement also supports Canada's efforts to advance reconciliation in Canada and respond to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's (TRC) Calls to Action.

"Thanks to its efforts over a number of years in the context of the Programme de justice réparatrice Atikamekw, the Atikamekw Nation is seen as a model in the field of restorative justice. Our methods aim not only to bring about justice for victims but also to ensure that offenders do not reoffend and to limit involvement of the criminal justice system. The work is not easy and, for this reason, I am pleased to see the Conseil de la Nation Atikamekw's expertise being recognized, along with the high quality of Atikamekw Onikam social services providers. Let's keep going on the right track."

Grand Chief and President Constant Awashish

Conseil de la Nation Atikamekw

"Indigenous peoples are alarmingly overrepresented in Canada's criminal justice system. By providing support for Indigenous justice services, such as Gladue Aftercare, we are helping bring systemic change to address this unacceptable reality. These investments will support our efforts to address systemic discrimination against Indigenous peoples, and improve access to justice and fairness in our justice system."

The Honourable David Lametti, P.C., Q.C., M.P.

Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada



"Collaboration and partnership with Indigenous organisations is critical to advancing reconciliation and transforming the relationship between Indigenous peoples and the justice system. The Conseil de la Nation Atikamekw is a vital partner in these efforts and in creating healthier, vibrant and safer communities in Québec."

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne

Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, and Member of Parliament for Saint-Maurice–Champlain

Quick Facts

The Conseil de la Nation Atikamekw (C.N.A.) is the official representative of the Atikamekw Nation on the regional, national, and international stage. The C.N.A. defends and promotes the social, economic and cultural rights' and interests of the Atikamekw Nation, and ensures the delivery of programs and services at the community level.

To help reduce the overrepresentation of Indigenous peoples in the criminal justice system, the Government of Canada's 2020 Fall Economic Statement invested $49.3 million to support the implementation of Gladue Principles in the justice system across Canada , as well as Indigenous-led responses. Support to the Conseil de la Nation Atikamekw for the delivery Gladue Aftercare services through the PJCA is part of this investment.

The implementation of Gladue Principles in the justice system responds to the TRC's Calls to Action 30, 31 and 38, and to the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls' Calls for Justice 5.11, 5.15 and 5.16.

5.11, 5.15 and 5.16. Justice Canada's Indigenous Justice Program (IJP) supports Indigenous community-based justice programs that offer alternatives to conventional justice processes in appropriate circumstances. The program's objectives are:

Indigenous Justice Program (IJP) supports Indigenous community-based justice programs that offer alternatives to conventional justice processes in appropriate circumstances. The program's objectives are: to assist Indigenous people in assuming greater responsibility for the administration of justice in their communities;



to reflect and include Indigenous values within the justice system; and,



to contribute to a decrease in the rate of victimization, crime and incarceration among Indigenous people in communities with community-based justice programs funded by the IJP.

