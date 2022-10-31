MONTREAL, Oct. 31, 2022 /CNW/ - TACT is proud to announce the addition of Dan Cooper, who has been a pharmacist and senior advisor in pharmacoeconomics at the Institut national d'excellence en santé et en services sociaux (INESSS) for nearly 10 years. His expertise is recognized at the Canadian and Québec levels and is rooted in an academic background that includes a doctorate in pharmacy and post-doctoral research experience in oncology pharmacoeconomics.

At the INESSS, he has coordinated committees related to the evaluation of drugs for cancer and rare diseases, therapeutic areas that present significant access challenges. Mr. Cooper has also worked as an expert with the Canada's Drug and Health Technology Agency (CADTH) on the Common Drug Review (CDR) and the Pan-Canadian Oncoloy Drug Review (pCODR).

Founder of COOPERx Stratégies, his commitment to TACT as Vice President is combined with the full integration of his company's services, which are mainly focused on clinical and pharmacoenomic evaluation of drugs and health technologies, as well as on market access strategy and price negotiation.

With this acquisition, TACT now offers scientific, strategic and communication support to life sciences organizations at the provincial and national levels and at all stages of the evaluation and commercialization cycle.

"We are very pleased with the recent addition of Dan Cooper, who will take the scientific expertise of our team to a whole new level. In fact, the integration of the services initially developed by COOPERx Stratégies with those of TACT significantly increases the scope of our strategic support to life sciences organizations."

François Ducharme, co-founder, TACT

"It is a great joy for me to be able to continue my consulting journey at TACT. I am excited to be able to contribute to linking the sciences of clinical evaluation and pharmacoeconomics with communications expertise. I am confident that this alliance will allow us to develop and deploy even more personalized and impactful strategies."

- Dan Cooper, vice-president at TACT et founder of COOPERx Stratégies

About TACT

TACT was founded in September 2011 with the idea of redefining strategic consulting for companies and organizations. As an ally, business partner and strategist, TACT has developed a unique humanistic and authentic approach. Today the largest 100% Quebec-owned agency, TACT has built a name, a timeless approach, an exceptional team, and an impressive network at the root of its success (www.tactconseil.ca).

