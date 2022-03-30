AddEnergie salutes Electric Circuit's exceptional contribution to the electrification of transportation in Quebec

Statement by Louis Tremblay on the 10th anniversary of Hydro-Quebec's charging network

QUEBEC CITY, March 30, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - AddEnergie Technologies, a leading North American provider of smart charging software and equipment for electric vehicles (EVs) and operator of the FLO network, salutes the outstanding contribution of Hydro-Quebec's Electric Circuit on the occasion of the public charging network's tenth anniversary.

"It has often been said that the stars are especially well aligned in Quebec for a successful transition to electric vehicles, particularly because of the presence of clean, renewable, affordable, and abundant electricity on our territory," said Louis Tremblay, AddEnergie's President and CEO. "Nevertheless, that's not to say there weren't significant challenges to overcome in effectively kickstarting this shift."

"The charging infrastructure built across Quebec by Electric Circuit over the past ten years is the result of an ambitious and inspiring vision of the role that charging can play in the adoption of EVs. The charging infrastructure has helped convince Quebeckers, regardless of where they live or where they travel, that electric mobility is possible, and that the availability of charging options will not be an obstacle to their travel. It was a major challenge considering the province's vast territory and the great distances covered by Quebec motorists."

"At AddEnergie, we are especially proud to have been associated with the Electric Circuit from the very beginning. Through our collaboration, charging stations, developed and manufactured in Quebec, have directly contributed to the successful rollout of the Electric Circuit throughout the province. Those same charging stations are now proudly deployed elsewhere in Canada, as well as on the streets of New York and Los Angeles."

"Today, Quebec is not only one of the places in North America where the electric vehicle is more present; the province has also gained substantial expertise in electrification that businesses like ours can now export to foreign markets. In this environment, Electric Circuit has served as a catalyst for both the adoption of EVs among the population and the emergence of Quebec businesses operating in all areas of transport electrification," concluded Tremblay.

About AddEnergie:

