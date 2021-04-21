MONTRÉAL, April 21, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Addenda Capital, a privately-owned investment management firm, is pleased to announce that Roger Beauchemin, President and Chief Executive Officer, has been named a recipient of Canada's Clean50 Awards and, as leader in the finance category, has earned a Canada's Clean16 Award (https://www.clean50.com).

"Canada's Clean50 Awards are announced annually by Delta Management Group and the Clean50 organization to recognize those 50 individuals or small teams, from 16 different categories, who have done the most to advance the cause of sustainability and clean capitalism in Canada over the past 2 years," said Gavin Pitchford, CEO, Delta Management Group. "Roger Beauchemin was chosen after rigorous screening and research by Delta Management, with advice from internal researchers and external advisors, and was among Honourees selected from an initial pool of approximately 900 well qualified nominees."

"The 2021 Clean16 are truly the leaders of the leaders in sustainability in Canada. The competition for the top spot this year in every instance left us with a record number of great choices — and to be selected from amongst such a strong group of peers is truly a testament to the contribution Roger Beauchemin has made to helping make Canada more sustainable for all Canadians," added Gavin Pitchford.

Ever since assuming leadership of Addenda, Mr. Beauchemin has been a relentless advocate of sustainable investing, a long-term commitment that lies at the heart of Addenda Capital's drive to add value for clients while contributing to a better future for society. He has also been involved with organizations dedicated to promoting sustainable investing and advancing industry standards.

"I am delighted to receive this award as it is a meaningful tribute to the work that Addenda Capital's entire team of hard-working professionals has done to put sustainability at the very core of our dedication to clients," said Roger Beauchemin. "For us, sustainable investing is the bedrock of long-term value creation. For example, we have developed climate transition strategies to invest in public companies that share our drive for a net-zero emissions society. But we also offer our Impact Fixed Income Fund, designed to generate positive social and environmental impacts while seeking income and long-term capital growth. These are significant solutions flowing from a core practice: blending environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors into our investment process to generate compelling returns and do what's right for future generations of Canadians."

"Addenda, a multi-asset investment firm that integrates ESG analysis into decision making, manages over $35 billion on behalf of their clients, and have deployed over $5 billion in impact investments," Mr. Pitchford said. "Under Roger's leadership, Addenda launched Canada's first Impact Fixed Income Fund, which offers a portfolio of domestic bonds deployed in sustainability, healthcare, education, and communities. This initiative gives pensions and endowments the opportunity to align their investments with their values, missions, and grants. Roger also serves as Vice-Chair of the Responsible Investment Association and as a founding Advisory Board Member of the Institute for Sustainable Finance." The award will be visible online at www.clean50.com.

About Addenda Capital

Addenda is a privately-owned investment management firm with more than $35 billion in assets under management. Recognized as a leader in sustainable investing, the firm invests for a better future and offers a broad range of strategies, which can be customized to create value for a clientele that includes both institutional investors and high net worth individuals. Addenda's investment processes integrate environmental, social and governance issues in order to deliver higher-quality portfolios and promote sustainable financial markets and proactive stewardship.

Headquartered in Montréal (Québec), Canada, Addenda also has offices in Toronto, Guelph and Regina. It is co-owned by Co-operators Financial Services, a subsidiary of Canadian insurance co-operative The Co-operators Group Limited, and by Employees. Addenda is a Sustaining Member of the Responsible Investment Association (RIA), an Investor Member of the Green Bond Principles and a signatory of both the United Nations' Principles for Responsible Investment (UN PRI) and the Montréal Carbon Pledge.

To learn more, visit addendacapital.com.

About Delta Management Group / Canada's Clean50

Leading ESG, sustainability and clean tech search firm Delta Management Group in 2011 founded, and remains the steward of the Canada's Clean50 awards, created to annually identify, recognize and connect 50 sustainability leaders from every sector of Canadian endeavor, in order to facilitate understanding, collaboration and innovation in the fight to keep climate change impacts below 1.5 degrees C. Ancillary awards also recognize 20 Emerging Leaders and the Top Sustainability Projects of the year, as well as bestow Lifetime Achievement designations. Media Contact: Gavin Pitchford 416-925-2005 x 2300 / [email protected]

