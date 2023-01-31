ADD THE GOOD FATS TO YOUR NEXT BIG GAME NIGHT!

MONTREAL, Jan. 31, 2023 /CNW Telbec/ - Football season is in full swing with the Big Game coming up in only a few weeks! This is the perfect occasion to indulge with a multitude of culinary classics specific to family and friend's Big Game watch party. Nachos, hot dips, and pizzas will be in the spotlight, despite the healthy New Year's resolutions. However, that's when Avocados From Mexico comes in, to add some good fats to your game night!

NO FOOTBALL GAME IS COMPLETE WITHOUT A GUACBOWL!

The reasons to include this tasty green gem in your diet are endless! This football season, get inspired by our gourmet and healthy avocado recipes !

A classic that never goes out of style during the game: guacamole! The annual event is a key moment in the export of the fruit to Canada. In 2023, Avocados From Mexico has observed a significant increase in avocado consumption in the weeks leading up to the Big Game. In the first 3 weeks of January, over 4,000 tons of avocados arrived in Canadian grocery stores. This equates to more than 20 million of whole fresh avocados…that's a lot of guac!

LIVIN THE GOOD FAT LIFE

Good fats, did you say? That's right! Avocados are literally the only fruit containing monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats, otherwise known as "good fats". With more than 75% of "good fat", an excellent source of fibres and a variety of vitamins and minerals, there is no doubt that the avocado ranks among the fruits with sensational nutritional powers. A few of its superpowers permit to maintain a balanced cholesterol level, reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease and enhance the nutrient absorption of other food. The reasons to include this tasty green gem in your diet are endless! In addition to its health benefits, its great versatility and creamy texture allows it to express itself in salty and sweet forms through countless recipes and acting as an ideal substitute for mayonnaise or butter in sandwiches, wraps, desserts, and pastries recipes such as a chocolate pie or cupcakes. During the Big Game, treat yourself and your guests to healthy yet tasty snacks like avocado stuffed jalapeño poppers, avocado artichoke spinach dip or guacamole deviled eggs!

This football season, get inspired by our gourmet and healthy avocado recipes here !

A CONTEST YOU CAN'T MISS!

To help Canadians from Ontario and Quebec get ready for the Big Game night, Avocados From Mexico launched its famous "Guac Bowl" contest for a second year in a row. In 2023, players will have to replicate three new guacamole recipes: black beans and tomatoes, pomegranate and fresh mint or the ultimate 7-layer guac. To get the most points, after choosing one of the three recipes, players will have to collect all the ingredients in a bowl, while avoiding traps.

Draws will be held weekly until February 1st with a chance to win some amazing prizes such as 43" LED smart TVs, a Ninja professional blender, a colourful Kitchenaid stand mixer or generous grocery gift cards. A great way to start the new year and get ready for the Big Game!

About Avocados From Mexico

Avocados From Mexico exemplifies the positivity and dynamism attributed to avocados. Throughout the growing, packing and distribution processes, the brand stays loyal to its goal of offering good food that will be happily enjoyed in good company. Mexicanity is the emotion and energy associated with making guacamole and other delicious recipes. It's also the parties and special occasions that bring family and friends together in the spirit of celebration, sharing and joy.

