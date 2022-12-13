MONTRÉAL, Dec. 13, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de Grâce (CDN-NDG) is making significant amendments to its urban planning by-laws. Borough council members unanimously adopted the draft by-law at their regular meeting held Monday evening. The next step in this regulatory modernization will consist of holding a public consultation, which is scheduled for January 26, 2023.

"The new regulations will better respond to the realities specific to our borough, but they will also be adapted to our residents' expectations and the new types of sustainable development that people want to see. We're proud of the vision adopted under this regulatory project, which was developed in keeping with the CDN-NDG 2023-2030 Strategic Plan , the Montréal Climate Plan and the Montréal 2030 Strategic Plan ," said the mayor of CDN-NDG.

The positive effects of this first phase of changes will be notable. Whether to protect the quality of living environments, increase greening initiatives, preserve existing trees, reduce heat island effects, or accelerate and simplify the process of issuing permits and certificates, these amendments will offer numerous benefits to residents who wish to have changes made in their immediate living environments.

The draft by-law is aimed at mainly at site planning and architectural integration programs, known under the acronym "PIIA." This tool applies within borough limits and will ensure, in part, that the dimensions of new constructions are well integrated into the local environment, that the impact on localities is minimal, and that quality green spaces are preserved or added.

Due to the next steps, any person who wishes to undertake a construction or expansion project is invited to contact our urban planning team for further information at [email protected] or to view the dedicated page at montreal.ca/cdn-ndg

